Genoa – The distribution of the abortion pill in counseling centres split the majority centre-right in the Regional Council of Liguria. The assembly approved an agenda which commits the Giunta Toti “to initiate the necessary actions to allow the distribution of the RU486 pill in total safety at the already adequate territorial consultants and to adapt a suitable number of consultants in the area”.

They were 17 votes in favour (centre-left, M5S, Lega, two councilors from the Toti List and mixed group) e 9 opposites (FdI, five directors of the Toti List and Forza Italia).

The Regional Councilor for Health Angelo Gratarola he expressed the Council’s willingness to accept the agenda presented by the councilor Pd-Article One Roberto Arboscello “to the extent that the consultants have the suitable characteristics established by the law”.

“Abortion using the RU486 pill is less invasive than surgery, a fact that is not negligible from a psychological point of view – says Arboscello – In other Italian Regions the RU486 pill is already or will also be made available in local consultantsthus guaranteeing all women assistance, protection and help along the whole journey, through highly qualified structures and people”.