Genoa – The last revolution was the entry of Ru486 abortion pill, introduced in Liguria at the end of 2005. Almost twenty years later, the use of pharmacological abortion in Liguria is clearly in the majority, 72.5% in the latest ministerial report, an Italian record. This means that the ratio between objecting and non-objecting doctors (123 versus 59 in public facilities where pregnancy terminations are practiced) makes pregnancy termination accessible in Liguria. With some exceptions: Galliera, a hospital presided over by the archbishop of Genoa, it is the only public hospital where IVG is not performeddelegated to the Evangelical.

In Genoa, the point of reference for thousands of young women is the Aied, the clinic founded in November 1971 on the initiative of Mercedes Bo together with the Greek epidemiologist Figà Talamanca, the gynecologist Sergio Rugiati and the psychotherapist Luigi Odone. «The contraceptive pill had been legalized in March of the same year – recalls Bo – and we were finally able to start the business: already in the 1950s there had been an attempt to open an Aied section in Genoa which however had failed due to too many oppositions, led by Cardinal Giuseppe Siri».

Today the AIED is registered in the Single Register of the Third Sector and It has not received public contributions for more than ten years, the only income comes from the annual membership (12 euros) and from gynecological visits at a controlled price, for those under twenty years old only 23 euros. «The gynecological visits in our clinic are around 12,000 per year and girls under 21 are 27% of the total, plus we do a lot of education in schools».

The ministry's report is the official photograph of abortions in Liguria, that of 2023 speaks of 1,976 IVGs compared to 8,422 live births. Among these women, almost two thirds of whom were Italian, 459 had had an abortion before, 114 had already had an abortion twice, 42 had had three abortions and 24 declared they had already had an abortion more than four times. The IVG trend is in sharp decline, if today there are 1,976 in 2009 they were more than five times as many. «The first reason is that we are increasingly older and the number of women of childbearing age has decreased, the second is the morning-after pill, especially since it is also possible to sell it to minors without a medical prescription».

A deresponsible choice? «The truth is that using the traditional contraceptive pill means making a decision, going to the doctor to have it prescribed, using it consistently. Instead girls today don't seem capable of planning, have less continuous relationships and tend to think that, if a mishap ever happens, there is always the morning-after pill that can easily be found in the pharmacy. Yes, it removes responsibility and does not create very serious problems. But then, talking to them, you discover that there are girls who have taken the morning-after pill three times in a single month and this should not be done, it can upset the cycle.” Would Mercedes Bo put abortion in the Constitution? «Yes, it would be a guarantee of salvation with respect to any future second thoughts – she replies – rights can never be considered 100% acquired forever. But I don't think it will be possible to do so in Italy.”