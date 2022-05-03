The Supreme Court of the United States confirmed on Tuesday the authenticity of the leaked draft this Monday to the press indicating that the court could revoke the protection of the right to abortion in force since 1973, and announced the opening of an investigation to find out who shared that material.

In a statement, the Supreme Court explained that it is common for magistrates to share among themselves and among court employees confidential drafts of future decisionssomething that he defined as an “essential” part of the deliberative process.

He also reiterated that the document, despite being authentic, is exclusively a draft and that therefore it does not constitute a decision nor does it reflect the final opinion of any of the nine judges that make up the high court.

The president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, also indicated that he has already ordered the court bailiff open an investigation to determine the source of the leakwhich he called a “betrayal” of trust and accused of having occurred with the aim of undermining the integrity of the functioning of the institution.

“There has been a singular and outrageous betrayal of trust and an affront to the court and to the community of public servants who work here,” Roberts wrote.

The Politico portal published a draft on Monday with the majority support of the Supreme Court, signed by Judge Samuel Alitowhich would revoke the right to abortion in the country, protected by a 1973 ruling known as “Roe v. Wade.”

Together with Alito, Judge Clarence Thomas and the three proposed for the highest court by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) would have agreed to overthrow this protection: Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The country’s highest court has six conservative and three liberal judges.

EFE