The leader of the Democrats in the United States Senate, Chuck Schumer, announced this Thursday that next week will vote on legislation to protect the right to abortion with the aim of forcing senators to take a public positiondespite the fact that it has little chance of being approved.

The US Supreme Court has a conservative majority, but is divided on this new legislation.

“Today I am announcing that next week the US Senate will vote on legislation to codify a woman’s right to an abortion into federal law.”Schumer announced from the hemicycle.

The senator explained that on Monday he will begin the bureaucratic procedures so that the legislation is voted on Wednesday.



The vote will come after this week the newspaper Politico published a draft of a ruling by the US Supreme Court that points to the elimination of the right to abortion at the federal level, in force since 1973, which would allow the most conservative states restrict and even eliminate that right.

The draft, whose authenticity has been confirmed by the Supreme Court, is not the final ruling and the final decision will not be known until June.

In any case, the possibility that abortion will end up being prohibited in the most conservative areas of the US has shocked part of the country and has provoked demonstrations in front of the Supreme Court.

In reaction, Schumer is trying to gain momentum to pass a law that protects abortion throughout the country and separates it from any type of judicial decision.

It is one of the most personal and difficult decisions a woman has to make in her life.

“Next week’s vote will be one of the most important we have ever held because it is one of the most personal and difficult decisions a woman has to make in her life. This is not an abstract exercise. My fellow Americans, this is real and urgent,” Schumer said.

However, the legislation is unlikely to pass because the Senate is currently split down the middle with 50 seats for Republicans and 50 for Democrats, who hold a majority thanks to the tie-breaking vote of the US Vice President. Kamala Harris, who presides over that chamber.

However, to pass legislation of the nature that Schumer calls for, a larger majority of 60 votes is needed.

Two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, have expressed their intention to vote with Democrats to protect abortion rights; but, even so, the project would not have enough support to be successful.

