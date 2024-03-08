Paris France – On the occasion of International Women's Rights Day, French President Emmanuel Macron presided on Friday, March 8, at the sealing ceremony of the Constitution, which now mentions the freedom to resort to voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVE).

After the vote in Congress, the sealing ceremony.

On Friday, March 8, the French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, presided over the sealing ceremony of the French Constitution, which now includes a reference to the freedom of voluntary termination of pregnancy.

In a public ceremony in the Place Vendôme in Paris, the Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, stamped the seal of the Republic on the law that enshrines in the Constitution the “guaranteed freedom” of access to voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

The Keeper of the Seals manipulated the 1810 press that had expressly left his office, in great silence, to a long round of applause from the guests and the several hundred people who had come to attend this sealing ceremony of the Constitution.

In a speech, Emmanuel Macron confirmed his willingness to enshrine the “freedom to resort” to abortion “in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union”, where according to him “nothing can be taken for granted and everything must be defended.”





13:11

“Beyond Europe, we will fight to make this right universal and effective,” added the head of state, for whom this Friday's ceremony “seals a long fight for freedom.”

Emmanuel Macron announced that he would also lay flowers on the graves of “great figures” of French feminism, including Françoise Giroud, Gisèle Halimi, Joséphine Baker, Louise Michel, Simone de Beauvoir and Simone Veil.

With AFP