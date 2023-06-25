“Do you think that this is a right?” asked the immigration agent from Panama who reviewed my passport. “Yes sir. I think so,” I replied. “I have my doubts,” he said as he took my fingerprints. He stamped my document and let me pass with a menacing look. This is how Panama has received the people who attended the VII Conference for the right to abortion organized by the Latin American Consortium against Unsafe Abortion (CLACAI). A meeting that has brought together hundreds of organizations, health professionals, lawyers, journalists and activists to dialogue, debate and share the situation of the right of women to have a safe, public and free abortion throughout the region.

Although the advances are notorious and very important. There are the laws of Argentina, Mexico or Colombia as an example, the threats are constant and the anti-rights groups do not rest. It is important not to take our eyes off other realities that return us to a still insecure, violent and unequal region to abort in most countries. In the words of the activist Morena Herrera, from El Salvador: “Everyone must push so that no one is left behind.” That is, to achieve better conditions in the most restrictive places, taking as an example those who have achieved decriminalization.

In Latin America there are still countries in which a woman cannot abort even if she has been raped, her life is in danger or the fetus has malformations. These are Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Suriname and Jamaica, according to information from the Center for Reproductive Rights.

But it is not the only thing. During the Conference more than 26 organizations presented the report Laws and Shadows. Regulation of abortion in Latin America, which reveals that there is a whole range of gray areas in many of the countries that allow abortion for certain reasons that in the end end up putting obstacles for this to happen. If we have learned anything about the laws in the region, it is that there is a long distance between their drafting and their application. An impediment for women to access their sexual and reproductive rights. This is the case of Guatemala, Peru or Costa Rica. It also happens in Venezuela, where the laws are more restrictive and only decriminalize abortion in case the life or health of the pregnant woman is in danger. Paraguay is another of the countries seriously affected by these restrictions and where women are subjected to forced pregnancies.

It also happens in Panama, the country of skyscrapers and economic development, which continues to lag behind on this issue. In Panama, women have to go through a multidisciplinary commission in order to have an abortion. I will just give you one more piece of information: Since 2018, the UN Committee for the Rights of the Child recommended that Panama decriminalize abortion to precisely protect the rights of girls and adolescents. In 2021, 14% of births were to girl mothers, according to the Panamanian Association for Family Planning (APLAFA). Also in that year, more than 6,000 sexual crimes were committed, the majority against girls and young people.

Other countries such as Chile, Ecuador or Brazil incorporate the variables of rape or unviability of the fetus into their penal codes. However, the report indicates that no country, not even those that have decriminalized abortion up to a certain number of weeks, fully recognizes the will of women as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), the movements of women and feminists, regardless of the prejudices of conservative and religious groups. “We live in democracies that are too fragile, taken over by arbitrariness, and that is a breeding ground for ultra groups to advance to impose a particular way of seeing this problem,” says Susana Chávez, director of CLACAI.

Faced with challenges like these, the advancement of telemedicine and support groups to abort at home with medication is becoming the alternative for thousands of women who live far from a hospital or in very restrictive places. It is not something that only feminists say, it is also pointed out by the WHO in its ‘Guidelines for Abortion Care‘. “Medical abortion has revolutionized access to quality abortion care around the world. Drugs used to induce abortion can be administered safely and effectively in a health facility or self-administered elsewhere (for example, at home) if there is an accurate source of information and quality-assured drugs. .

That is why it is important to remove the stigmatization of abortion and talk about it from other perspectives such as public health, autonomy and human rights. The same day that marked one year after the annulment of the sentence in the United States Roe vs. Wade that guaranteed the right to abortion since 1973, hundreds of women met in Central America to continue with that same fight. In the words of the Salvadoran activist Morena Herrera: “We are in difficult scenarios in several countries, however, I see a force that advances, generating information, scientific evidence and confirmation that working and fighting for reproductive justice is the best possibility of well-being for everybody”.

I prefer another phrase of hers: “Not everything happens through the laws. The decriminalization of consciences, information and access to support networks also saves the lives of women”.

📝Our recommendations of the week:

Honduras identifies the 46 inmates murdered after a riot in a women’s prison: “It’s like a horror movie”. The authorities have revealed that several women members of a gang entered the cells with weapons and “selectively killed” and set fire to the corpses.

Laws that protect women to fight hunger in the world. Some 200 parliamentarians from 64 countries met in Chile to promote legislation and public policies in their national Parliaments in the face of the food crisis and the advance of “junk food” that is spreading throughout the planet and that affects women above all

An army of 800 women to protect the páramos and take care of the water in Ecuador. In the province of Cotopaxi, in the central Sierra of Ecuador, a peasant organization confronts machismo in their homes and fights to protect water sources

Mozambique women stand up to gender violence. Only 2.8% of Mozambican women have access to secondary education in the African country. The lack of training and economic dependence are causes of the victims of ill-treatment being trapped

‘Gentlemen with a mustache teach me how to make French fries’ by María Nicolau. At that moment I was paralyzed. Today I would ask him, before getting up and leaving, if he wants a little bag, to take his disrespect with him

Najat Kaanache: “Why do white chefs always have to tell the story?”. The Basque-Moroccan chef associates with the Lezama Group to open her first restaurant in Spain in Seville, Ziryab, which vindicates the Andalusian origins of our cuisine

📚And to finish a story: ‘Clandestine Happiness’, by Clarice Lispector

MOREIRA SALLES INSTITUTE

By Erika Rosete

When Clarice Lispector learned to read and write, she also began to make up endless little stories. It was before she turned seven and she already had behind her a story of exile and struggle through her family, fleeing from Ukraine to the other side of the world, to Brazil, just one year after she she was born She was always clear that she wanted to write and that dream of hers born in childhood was nurtured with her travels, her reading and her own life experiences. That is why it would not be strange that the story clandestine happiness framed much of what she was and felt during that chapter of her life: an infinite love for books.

the protagonist of clandestine happiness He has a classmate at school whose father owns a bookstore. She describes her physically as someone “advantaged” in the eyes of others, but little interested in that treasure to which she can have unlimited access. “But what a talent she had for cruelty”, she says, at the beginning of the story, where it is revealed that that girl has realized the narrator’s desire to acquire a certain book in order to read it. She quotes her at her house day after day promising her her precious object without her finally getting into her hands. This story, like most of Lispector’s work, describes emotions so intimate and so common that they become windows through which to monitor one’s own nostalgia. It’s hard not to find yourself swept up in certain personal memories when reading something that so dissects human emotions. After an interesting path, the protagonist finally gets what she has most expected and reflects: “I know that she was holding the thick book with both hands, pressing it against her chest. It matters little how long it took to get home. She had a warm chest, a pensive heart ”.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country