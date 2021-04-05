Fifty years ago 343 women in France dared to publicly affirm that they had aborted. They called them bitches, but their manifesto, which marks half a century this Monday, broke the silence around abortion and contributed to four years later achieving their decriminalization.

Claudine monteil was one of the signatories. She was 21 years old, so at that time she had just come of age, and she was the youngest of a group that mixed strangers with illustrious personalities, such as the philosopher and writer Simone de Beauvoir or the actress Catherine Deneuve.

The weight of the famous signatories protected the others, although they all risked then a jail sentence, and the impact it had after its publication in the magazine Le Nouvel Observateur, now L’Obs, exceeded his expectations.

Simone de Beauvoir. Photo: archive

“We did not imagine that it was going to become historical. We hoped that it would be talked about. Its great success was that all families were forced to comment on it. Women in their 80s or 70s began to tell their granddaughters that they had aborted. From then on point of view we had already won, but its impact was much stronger symbolically than that, “says Monteil.

His text, entitled “An appeal from 343 women” and written by De Beauvoir, it denounced that a million women she aborted every year in France in dangerous conditions due to the clandestinity to which they were condemned.

“I declare that I am one of them. I declare that I have aborted. Just as we demand free access to contraceptive methods, we ask for free abortion,” said that manifesto that became known as that of the 343 “bitches” because that’s how they were baptized by the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

“At first we took it as a joke, but now they have called me a bitch for fifty years. It’s a classic insult that men make to us when we claim our rights. That’s why when young feminists tell me ‘It’s formidable, you were one of the 343 bitches ‘I tell them’ No, we were brave women who took a lot of risks. ‘

Her own mother thought she had destroyed her life. She had not yet started work and aspired to be a diplomat and a writer, something that has later been fulfilled, but the possibility of having a criminal record was real and would have ended her plans.

Collateral damage

There were signatories who they lost their job, women to whom their family stopped talking and young people who abandoned their studies because at home they stopped helping them financially. They were all accused of being irresponsible or exhibitionists, and the Vatican Radio station even claimed that France was going genocide road.

At that time, abortion was punishable by between six months and two years in prison and, even so, between 800,000 and a million French women dared to interrupt their pregnancy a year, in conditions for which some ended up dying. 5,000.

Not all of those who signed it had aborted. Some like Monteil, who had already been involved in the student revolution of May 68, did so for solidarity and to defend her right to “love and be loved without fear” of becoming pregnant.

De Beauvoir’s participation was instrumental in gaining support from other women. Photo: archive

The idea of ​​the manifesto came from the journalist of Le Nouvel Observateur Nicole Muchnik, and the participation of De Beauvoir it was decisive to be backed by other famous women, including lawyer Gisèle Halimi.

Judicial triumph

Their fight did not end there. The mobilization continued and with the coming to power in 1974 of Valéry Giscard d’Estaing and Simone veil In the Health portfolio, the law that decriminalized it was promulgated on January 1975.

“It is often said that Veil was very brave, and it is true, but he could not have done anything if there had not been an extremely strong social movement,” Suzy Rojtman, co-founder of the 1985 Feminist Collective Against Rape and spokesperson for the Collective National for Women’s Rights (CNDF).

Simone Veil in the Ministry of Health helped decriminalize abortion on January 17, 1975. Photo: AFP

Fifty years later, the struggle has been aimed at expanding the 12 to 14 weeks the deadline to abort. In a new manifesto published this Sunday by the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche and supported by actress Vanessa Paradis, among others, 343 women claimed to have had an abortion outside the legal margin and requested that extension.

“We continue to suffer restrictions and it is still important to ensure that this right is maintained and expanded,” emphasizes Rojtman. According to the latest official figures, 217,291 women aborted in 2019, 7,769 more than the previous year.

Feminists have sufficient reasons not to be standing still, adds the CNDF spokeswoman, who sees in that manifesto and in the recent movement to denounce sexual harassment Me Too, both in France and abroad, two of the great milestones of the group .

The author is a journalist for EFE

ap