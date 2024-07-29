This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter from EL PAÍS América that addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so in this link.

In today’s Argentina, with Javier Milei as president, a outsider In the face of politics that disbelieves in democracy and the State, we Argentines have certainties supported by data, which allow us to refute fake news, a great support for the discourse. on-line official.

One of these certainties is that, more than three years after the legalization of voluntary termination of pregnancy in the country, maternal mortality due to abortions has decreased, as well as pregnancies in girls and adolescents, closely related to sexual abuse.

And these data are obtained with democracy and a present State, and arise from the last official end-of-term report of the National Directorate of Sexual and Reproductive Health of the outgoing Government, published in December 2023.

It is also reported that 250,000 people have accessed a legal and safe abortion in public health institutions throughout the country since Law 27,610 on voluntary termination of pregnancy (IVE) came into force, which was enacted on January 14, 2021 and until October 2023.

Accountability for how the law was implemented was a systematic practice of the Directorate headed by Valeria Isla. That is why we know that 1,982 health providers guarantee abortions throughout the country, when in 2020 there were only 907, thanks to work carried out by the State to train, raise awareness and inform about the right that is law.

Argentine legislation regulates the interruption of pregnancy under a mixed model of time periods and causes. Thus, it recognizes the right of women, adolescents and people with other gender identities who are capable of gestation to interrupt their pregnancy up to the fourteenth week, inclusive, of the gestational process without having to give reasons. This practice is called voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVE).

The law also recognizes the right to legal termination of pregnancy (ILE) if it is the result of rape or if the life or health of the pregnant person is in danger, being a model of causes with the same scope in force since 1921 in article 86 of the Penal Code and confirmed in the “FAL” ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in 2012.

The Argentine regulations stand out in the Latin American region for having a protocol for implementing the law, a public policy that distributes supplies and reports on the application of the norm, and the possibility of self-management of the practice with medications, according to the study “Laws and Shadows: Abortion Regulations in Latin America and the Caribbean”.

To exercise this right, supplies are needed, such as the drugs misoprostol and mifepristone recommended by the World Health Organization, which were delivered by the National Directorate of Sexual and Reproductive Health to the entire country. In addition, the private health system must also guarantee the practice.

Now, in July 2024, there are no official certainties, because as another characteristic of the current Administration, it is extremely difficult to access information and management is not an active verb in Argentina today. We know that in April, the doctor Marisa Picollo was appointed as director of Sexual and Reproductive Health, but nothing more.

It is social organizations that are monitoring what is happening today and obtaining information that certifies that since the new national administration took office, no supplies have been distributed to guarantee abortions. The framework is in line with the constant complaints of people who live with different diseases and who are not receiving medication from the national State.

These social monitoring studies show that almost 50% of the provincial states are making a great effort to guarantee access to abortions.

“Based on our experience in workshops we conducted in various provinces, these three years of abortion law have given us indicators, figures and evidence that, as a public health policy, the IVE law is very beneficial. So, there is a willingness on the part of provincial authorities to comply with the law, because it is much more economically beneficial for them to prevent unintended pregnancies,” adds Pate Palero, executive director of Catholics for the Right to Decide.

These provincial strengths are also identified by the Mirar projectan initiative of CEDES and Ibis Reproductive Health, which monitors the application of the law in the country.

In a new report to be released in August, the authors incorporate responses to requests for access to public information that they made to the provinces. This is an accountability mechanism available to civil society to monitor the actions, decisions and results of government policies.

In this way, they were able to identify that the national rate of IVE ILE was between seven and eight interventions per 1,000 women in 2023, that nine out of 10 people who access abortion are 20 years old or older, and that medication procedures are the most commonly used.

That is why it is so important for local policies to commit to sustaining these advances.

The activity of Socorristas en Red, which supports people who want to have an abortion in a safe and informed manner, is historic in Argentina. One of its leaders is Ruth Zurbriggen.

The activist says that “the Nation’s definitions of emptying and not providing abortion supplies complicate and force artisanal actions by health professionals. Problems and labyrinths increase. We notice more laborious actions to achieve access. It happens that they attend, prescribe and tell those who want to access an abortion to buy in pharmacies privately.”

A box of misoprostol in Argentina costs 180,000 pesos (about 200 euros), in a country with constant inflation and a poverty rate close to 50%.

When the public system was operating, in 2023, 166,164 abortion treatments were distributed, when in 2020 there were only 18,590, according to the Mirar project report.

Today, there are no figures.

Another interesting axis that Mirar summarizes is the role of the Judiciary: between 2018 and the beginning of 2024, 38 lawsuits were filed against the right to legal and safe abortion in the country.

Of that total, 35 were resolved in favor of maintaining the current regulations and the rest are still pending a response on their admissibility in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

“Some rulings recognise the democratic value of the process of approving the law, and consider that the way to challenge a right that had such a participatory process is the Legislative Power and not the judicial route,” highlights one of the authors of the project, lawyer Agustina Ramón Michel.

He also points out that the courts “have been a space to question Law 27,610 with almost no success, but also to protect it.”

“There is no bill being discussed in the National Congress, nor is there an explicit debate on IVE in the national cabinet or in the media. Furthermore, the president himself has assured that the issue is not on his agenda,” adds another of the authors, sociologist Silvina Ramos.

Mirar talks about “latent threats” to the right to abortion and summarises them as follows: “Libertarian activism against the feminist movement and its achievements, the president’s statements against abortion, the lack of information on the continuity of national public policies on sexual and reproductive rights, the dismantling of the ENIA Plan.”

All ominous indicators.

ENIA was a public policy that reduced teenage pregnancies by 50% and helped prevent sexual abuse and violence in childhood and adolescence, but Milei’s government dismantled it. Now, attempts are being made to have it recognized by law to ensure that it is resumed.

The rejection of the feminist movement “has a prominent place in the libertarian and presidential discourse, identified as the last militant vanguard. The IVE law is a political dispute of maximum symbolic value,” Mirar’s text summarises.

After more than three years of legal abortion, access to the right is guaranteed, with disparities depending on where in the country we look, but there is the freedom to choose, protected by law, with auspicious indicators for health and the prevention of child abuse.

Freedom is sustained and advances when there is democracy, public information and state management.

There is freedom to decide. It is the law.

