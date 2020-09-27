His appointment by Donald Trump is “a major political issue,” says US specialist and lecturer Jean-Éric Branaa.

The nomination of Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett by Donald Trump for the Supreme Court of the United States is “a major political stake”, explains the specialist of the USA and lecturer at Assas-Paris II University, Jean-Éric Branaa Sunday, September 27 on franceinfo. “The calendar [politique] accelerates suddenly “, while the US presidential election is held on November 3, analyzes the author of a biography to appear on Joe Biden.

franceinfo: On which line is judge Amy Coney Barrett located?

Jean-Éric Branaa: She defends very concerving ideas. She is one of those groups who want to have a literal reading of the Constitution and who think that Donald Trump is right in what he has been putting forward for a few years, that is to say, to put forward the Republican program.

Is his appointment a way to defend the Second Amendment of the Constitution, namely the right to carry a weapon, as the American president maintains?

It’s a reality. Moreover, last year, there was a decision in this direction. Judge Barrett ruled that someone who was arrested or released from prison but had not committed a blood crime should not be prohibited from carrying a weapon, as this was not written in the Constitution and that there was no reason to add this clause when the Constitution did not provide for it. She goes very far in her very rigorous reading of this Constitution.

If his appointment is validated, the Supreme Court will be made up of six conservative judges and three progressive judges. What will this change for the United States?

The balance between progressives and conservatives had been maintained since the end of World War II. We always had the same balance – 5 conservatives or progressives against 4 progressives or conservatives – with rather rather centrist positions on the part of this court.

This time around, we are going to have a very strong swing from the Conservatives, which means that even John Roberts, the current president of the court, who has behaved in a very moderate way so far, will to be brought back into the fold of the Conservatives because it will be drowned in the mass. Jean-Éric Branaa, specialist in the USAto franceinfo

Which means very problematic questions like that of abortion, but also the question of immigration on which this judge has a very rigorous reading that resembles that of Donald Trump, namely that the law of the soil is not not enshrined in the Constitution. There is also the question of health which arrives before this court on November 10, with the questioning of Obamacare. All of this could be replayed by the Conservatives and overhauled completely differently, which will pose real problems for Joe Biden if, for example, he was elected president in November.

The Senate must now validate or not this appointment. Is this a real political issue?

It is a major political issue and it is true that the calendar is accelerating suddenly. From October 12, there will be the first hearings of the president of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Usually it takes six to eight weeks for there to be first auditions, so we go really, really fast. There is even a date that has already been announced for the plenary vote, for its formal confirmation, which would be October 29, that is to say four days before the presidential vote. It remains to be seen whether now the Republicans are going to stick to this schedule because the Democrats are going to obstruct as much as they can. But remember that Donald Trump is within his rights for this appointment since the Constitution gives him this right, that he is still president and that therefore for him there is no reason for it to happen otherwise.