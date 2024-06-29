Abortion, controversy over FI’s proposal to reduce requests for termination of pregnancy motivated by the impact of economic conditions

You pay not to terminate the pregnancy, or a maternity income of one thousand euros per month for 12 months for women in economic difficulty who choose to carry out a pregnancy instead of having an abortion. The bill is being discussed Forza Italia to signature of the group leader Maurizio Gasparri presented in these days.

The objective – we read in the text – is to “reduce requests for termination of pregnancy motivated by the impact of economic conditions”. For each child after the second there is an increase of 50 euros per month and 100 for each child with a disability up to the age of eighteen. To finance the proposal, the establishment of a maternity income fund with an endowment of 600 million euros per year starting from 2024.

“This proposed law – he underlines Gasparri – does not prevent abortion. Simply, within the implementation of law 194, it offers not only moral but also economic help where the decision of pregnancy terminationby a woman, arises from economic difficulties. It does not change the law 194 – he concludes – nor does he want to prevent abortion. And those who scream against are Nazis, they are the real enemies of law 194 that everyone quotes and no one reads. And it doesn’t even have anything to do with the recent debate on rights because I anticipated this bill, amidst applause, at the congress of Forza Italia of last February 23-24. Then between electoral commitments and the rest, I’ve taken it back now.”

“We are faced with an insult to women”, attacks the group leader of the PD to the House Francesco Boccia. “When we are faced with abortions we are probably faced with unwanted pregnancies and women’s choice must be respected, not economically induced. Perhaps Gaspari he didn’t read the interview Navy Berlusconi but with this proposal he is transforming FI in a confessional party”.

Even for the Democratic Party senator Cecilia D’Elia the bill presented by Forza Italia “it is pure propaganda made on the skin of women, moreover by those who abolished the citizen’s income. This is not how we address the gap between desired children and the realization of parenthood projects. We are talking about unwanted pregnancies and women’s choices must be respected, not economically induced”.