A sum of one thousand euros per month, until the child turns fiveas «maternity income»: this is what a bill by Forza Italia group leader in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri provides, with the aim of supporting women who resort to abortion for economic reasons. «In order to reduce requests for termination of pregnancy motivated by the impact of economic conditions», we read in the bill in two articles, seen by LaPresse, the «maternity income» is established which constitutes an economic benefit, on a monthly basisgranted upon request to female Italian citizens resident in Italy who turn to a public clinic or a social health facility authorised to do so by the Region, or to a doctor of their choice”. income “is due in the amount of 1,000 euros per month for twelve months, provided that the ISEE value of the applicant’s family unit does not exceed 15,000 eurosuntil the child turns 5″. To implement the economic benefit, the bill establishes a fund at the Mef called “Maternity Income Fund” with an endowment of 600 million euros per year starting from 2024.

Law 194 on abortion Article 5 – as stated in the report accompanying the bill – provides that “the counseling center and the social-health structure, in addition to having to guarantee the necessary medical checks, have the task, when the request for termination of pregnancy is motivated by economic or social conditions, of examining with the woman the possible solutions to the problems, of helping her to remove the causes that would lead her to terminate the pregnancy”. Therefore, it is the rationale of the proposal is to “improve the economic condition of women It is therefore an indispensable social and political objective to effectively reduce abortions.”

Current legislation already provides for a series of measures, including economic ones, to support maternity and paternity leave, leave, basic maternity allowance and maternity allowance for atypical and discontinuous work, then starting in 2022 the single and universal allowance, and more recently the nursery bonuses and the mothers’ bonus. “These measures, however, – according to Gasparri – are not sufficient to stem the recourse to voluntary termination of pregnancy for reasons of economic and social hardship. It is therefore necessary to mobilize resources and identify solutions to support pregnant women to discourage abortion linked to causes of economic and social hardship”. Article 1 of the bill, which will be presented at a press conference on Wednesday, provides that maternity income «is due in the amount of 1,000 euros per month for twelve months, provided that the value of the ISEE of the family unit to which the applicant belongs is not greater than 15,000 euros, until she reaches the fifth year of age of child”. Furthermore, “for each child after the second, an increase of 50 euros per month is foreseen, until the child reaches the age of 5. For each child with disabilities an increase of 100 euros per month is due, until the age of 18″. Those receiving “maternity income” are not entitled to any other economic measure to support births linked to the ISEE, with the exception of that for the payment of fees relating to attendance at public and private nursery schools. An annual expenditure of 600 million is estimated, and the coverage is identified in the “rationalization and review of public spending”.