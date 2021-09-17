During the last Berlin Film Festival, the winner of the Special Jury Prize was the film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, a drama about a 17-year-old girl who became pregnant and seeks a way to have an abortion. This feature film addresses an issue that the feminist movement claims as a right, but which is still prohibited and persecuted in different countries of the world.

Between 2010 and 2014, World Health Organization (WHO) registered an annual average of 56 million abortions in the world, between safe and unsafe. It is estimated that each year there are around 7 million women who are hospitalized as a result of an unsafe procedure.

Against this background, the cinema invites us to reflect on the subject, so we leave five films that lead us to reflect on the difficulties and consequences of undergoing an unsafe voluntary interruption of pregnancy, and how the denial of this right has consequences that affect the lives of those who decided to abort.

Juno (2007)

Directed by Ivan Reitman, it is a reference title on the issue of abortion, despite the fact that its approach aroused controversy from both the anti-rights sector as well as the feminist movement.

4 months, 2 weeks, 3 days (2007)

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu shows the social, political and geographical difficulties of a woman trying to have an abortion in the middle of dictatorship in Romania, when I know decreed a anti-abortion law which caused thousands of women to die attempting an unsafe abortion.

The Secret of Vera Drake (2004)

Vera Drake is a working-class woman secretly dedicated to helping young girls get abortions. in 1950, a time when it was totally forbidden to perform this procedure in England.

The Rules of the Cider House (1999)

Based on the novel of the same title, this film won the Oscar for Best Screenplay. Features the story of Dr. Larch (Michael Caine), who runs a children’s orphanage that also performs unsafe abortions. One of his pupils (Tobey Maguire) is against this practice until the case of a girl arrives at the orphanage pregnant due to incest.

Unpregnant (2020)

Unpregnant is the first original HBO Max film and, for this, the chain chose abortion in teenagers of the United States as the subject on which the production will be based. This film tells the story of Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson) and Bailey (Barbie ferreira), two teenagers who embark on a road trip with a single goal: to reach a clinic that performs safe abortions for minors.