The US Republican Party is very lucky to have the opponents it does. Even having been informed on Monday (17) that American voters are more concerned about the state of the economy than about the issue of abortion, in a ratio of 44 to five, the president of the United States decided to end the feverish campaign of the your party for the midterm elections focusing on…abortion. Even now, with the American public angrily voicing their disapproval, Joe Biden fails to get the message.

“In a big speech three weeks before the midterm elections, Biden makes it clear that abortion rights are the primary Democratic banner,” the Washington Post said on Tuesday. The British Telegraph was more forceful in its assessment: “Joe Biden mobilizes voters around abortion rights as his party sinks in the polls for the midterm elections”. In fact, this is what has been happening.

It would be too simplistic to suggest that Biden’s party is sinking just because he’s focused on the abortion issue. But it’s not overly simplistic to suggest that, once again, Biden is focusing on the wrong topic.

Abortion is not the key issue of our age, as much as Biden wants it to be. It’s not a key issue, in fact, none of the other issues he’s tried to foreground since taking office.

The Democratic Party’s broad public spending agenda has never sparked voter interest. Nor is his obsession with climate change, his hostility towards domestic energy production, his crusade for draconian firearms control or his absurd insistence on the argument that the future of these issues is inseparable from the future of democracy itself. From day one, the fate of Biden’s presidency has been linked to the fate of the economy. However, for some reason, Biden never realized this.

Instead, the president has chosen to bow to the leadership of a progressive movement that, inexplicably, continues to terrorize him. Joe Biden won the 2020 election because he realized Twitter wasn’t real life. His presidency foundered because he promptly forgot that Twitter wasn’t real life.

The stimulus/response mechanisms are crystal clear: progressives complain that Biden doesn’t talk enough about abortion, so Biden talks more about it; progressives insist Biden must violate laws on evictions, student loans, and vaccine passports, so Biden violates laws on evictions, student loans, and vaccine passports; progressives demand that Biden spend $2 trillion in March, then another $6 trillion in June, and Biden complies. Like Ado Annie Carnes in the musical “Oklahoma!”, he’s a kid who can’t say no. And, my God, he’s in trouble!

Substantively, it’s not clear that shifting focus to the abortion issue will help the Democratic Party in the November elections, as the party’s approach to policy on the issue is preposterous. If Democrats had taken a moderate stance on the issue after the Roe v. Wade was overthrown, perhaps they would have succeeded in splitting the Republican Party and putting its candidates at a disadvantage.

But the Democrats did not take that attitude: instead, they opted for an entirely revolting position, which maintains that no restrictions on procedure are acceptable and which assumes that the federal government must prosecute those who disagree with it, fill the courts with cronies and deprive the states. of its express constitutional powers.

In Joe Biden’s mind, his crusade for “reproductive justice” is comparable to the fight for civil rights. In fact, it only involves Democratic Senate candidates who refuse to oppose infanticide and party icons like Stacey Abrams who provide gems like this: “Let’s be clear. Having kids is the reason you are worried about the price of gas. That’s why you’re worried about how much food costs.”

This is not an abortion policy; it’s eugenics. In an attempt to combine public interest in the economic issue with the Democratic Party’s desire to talk about abortion, Abrams ultimately suggested that the main problem facing American families today is that they didn’t kill their children.

It’s basically a parody – like one of those bland British sitcoms where an economist asked the prime minister if he’d ever considered solving the problem of poverty by killing the poor en masse. Biden’s problem is that these sitcoms are jokes, while the Democrats’ abortion policy isn’t funny at all. The party will soon pay a heavy price for this strategic neglect.

*Charles CW Cooke is a columnist for National Review and host of The Charles CW Cooke Podcast

© 2022 National Review. Published with permission. original in english.