Catherine Cortez Masto, minutes after giving her first speech after winning her re-election to the Senate. Ellen Schmidt (AP)

“I’m ready to fight hard… When Republicans try to force a national abortion ban, I’ll be there to stop them,” Catherine Cortez Masto said this afternoon in Las Vegas. The first Latina in the Senate gave her first speech this Sunday after being re-elected. Her words of gratitude to women, Latinos and unions, the groups that pushed her to victory, were long in coming. The United States closely followed four days of agonizing scrutiny that ended up giving victory to the Democrats on Saturday. By keeping Nevada, President Joe Biden’s party secures control of the 50-seat Upper House, while Republicans are about to secure the House of Representatives. Abortion has been a fundamental issue for Cortez Masto to stay in Washington.

Adam Laxalt, Cortez Masto’s rival, had not accepted his defeat until Sunday night. He also hadn’t called the senator, who has a 6,000-vote lead as the ballot count continues. The Republican candidate, a passionate Trump supporter who comes from a family with a long political tradition (his grandfather was governor of Nevada), devoted his campaign mainly to the economy. He criticized the high inflation that affects the lowest income families. He also lambasted Biden’s immigration policy at the border, demanding a tough hand in one of the most diverse states in the United States. The Latino population has increased in the most populous counties in the State, Clark (Las Vegas) and Washoe (Reno) by 23 and 30%, respectively.

According to analysts, what has cost Laxalt the most at the polls is his position on the issue of abortion. The legislator adopted a pro-life stance, similar to that of the toughest Trump wing. In campaign, Laxalt said that the sentence Roe vs. Wade it was a “joke” and an “invention” that had created decades of social unrest. This summer, the Supreme Court ended the emblematic ruling, which had been in force since 1973. Laxalt celebrated the vote of the conservative majority of the Court, applauding the “historic victory of the sanctity of life.” Pollsters, by contrast, believed the blow from the Constitutional Court gave Democrats a clear narrative to campaign in the midterm elections despite inflationary pressures and a president whose approval rating hovers around 40%.

The theme served as a guide for Cortez Masto. Supporting groups and the Democratic Party spent more than $6 million on propaganda about the importance of defending abortion rights at the federal level in Washington. In October, the candidate herself visited Washoe County, a conservative stronghold, where she showed off the support of dozens of Republicans in Reno, the second largest city. Some of these stood out with the gesture of Laxalt’s radical position. In 2016, Cortez Masto lost the county. In this cycle, she leads her rival by about 8,000 votes.

Republicans, by contrast, only spent $391,000 on ads on the subject. The conservatives’ message was that termination of pregnancy was safe in Nevada, a state whose constitution already allows abortion up to 24 weeks. Laxalt had been in favor of submitting to a referendum limiting abortion until 13 weeks of pregnancy. Voters in four states — California, Michigan, Vermont and Kansas — shielded women’s reproductive rights in local ballot proposals on Tuesday. Montana also rejected another measure that was considered anti-abortion by some reproductive health organizations.

The repeal of Roe vs. Wade was disowned by about seven out of ten Americans. A poll by a nonpartisan religion and culture organization found that one of the biggest changes brought about by the Supreme Court ruling is that 35% of Democrats said they would vote for candidates who shared their views on abortion. In 2020, the figure was 17%. “We have found that Americans increasingly want more, not less, reproductive rights. Especially younger voters.” says Melissa Deckmanthe president of the organization.

Cortez Masto not only owes his re-election to women. He also owes it to the Latinos in the entity. The senator has Mexican roots. Her grandfather migrated from Chihuahua, Mexico, to seek a better life. And her grandmother was originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico, another highly Hispanic town. This Sunday, the senator has promised to fight to unlock the legalization of eight million Latinos without papers, one of Biden’s first promises. She does it at a good time. This Sunday a group of immigrant organizations has announced that it will send a delegation of delegates to Washington this week to pressure the legislators. “The silence of the Democrats on immigration and xenophobia and the fear of immigrants by the Republicans is a losing strategy,” organizers say. The midterm election is not over but it looks like 2024 has already begun.

