Abortion clinic funds group to “stalk” pro-life conservatives in Argentina

Argentine journalists are funded with resources from the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), the world’s largest conglomerate of abortion clinics| Photo: Unsplash

Six Argentine journalists, financed with resources from the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), the world’s largest conglomerate of abortion clinics, has released a list of organizations – mostly pro-life -, parties and people who reject the abortion law and gender ideology in Argentina. The list contains approximately 400 names, and includes photos, bios and personal links. The publication was made on a website called reaccionconservadora.net on Sunday (13), but ended up going off the air after numerous criticisms.

According to the Daily AR, which is publishing articles by journalists, the International Planned Parenthood Federation/Western Hemisphere Region (IPPF WHR) pledged to cover the costs for five months, in addition to the development of the website, for the journalists to do the “job”. In addition to the list, they wrote a series of articles to “see how this conservative articulation in Argentina moves from different spaces”.