On the occasion of the presentation of the II Report on the costs and health effects of law 194, which provides for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy carried out with a surgical method, or with a pharmacological method, within the first 90 days of gestation for health, economic, social or family, presented today by the Permanent Observatory on Abortion (Opa), during a press conference held in the Senate of the Republic, spoke Filippo Boscia, national president of the Italian Catholic Doctors Association (Amci)