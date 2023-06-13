On the sidelines of the presentation of the II Report on the costs and effects on health of law 194, which provides for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy carried out with a surgical method, or with a pharmacological method, within the first 90 days of gestation for health, economic, social or family issues, presented today by the Permanent Observatory on Abortion (OPA), during a press conference held in the Senate of the Republic, spoke Giuseppe Noia, professor of Prenatal Medicine at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome and Hospice director Perinatal Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome