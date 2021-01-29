Because of a strict ban on abortion, many Poles take to the streets again. Some speak of the evil of the PiS government.

WARSAW taz | Why is the government doing this to us? Why now of all times? Why in Corona times that are almost unbearable? “, Calls out Marta Lempart, the resolute head of the women’s strike movement” strajk kobiet “to the demonstrators. On Wednesday evening, the Polish government published the Constitutional Court’s ruling from October 2020 in the Law Gazette.

This means that Polish women will soon have to give birth to pregnancies that end with a stillbirth. Or give birth to seriously ill children who then have to suffer excruciating pain for days, weeks or months before they finally die. Julia Przyłębska, the controversial head of the constitutional court and close confidante of Jarosław Kaczyński, the party leader of the national-populist ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), with this ruling corresponded to the PiS wish for a tightening of abortion law in Poland.

“They do this because they can’t do anything else. You can only steal and lie, ”Lempart’s voice echoes from loudspeakers on the streets as well. Just about an hour after Przyłębska published the reasons for the judgment of October 2020, tens of thousands of women were on the streets all over Poland.

“Our politicians don’t know what health care is, what school education is or how to get the pandemic under control!” Shouts the seasoned businesswoman from Breslau (Wroclaw) into the night. “The entrepreneurs miss their ass. So are the many people who are losing their jobs these days. You can do nothing, absolutely nothing! But it is precisely these non-experts who are capable of anything! These bandits! “

The protesters in front of the Constitutional Court in Warsaw clap loudly. Many hold up their cell phones, film Lempart’s furious performance and post it on the Internet. The social media portals only know one topic: the incapacitation of pregnant women in Poland.

Board and lodging in Berlin

“We should set up a shuttle service to friendly foreign countries,” writes a user on Twitter. “There are doctors there who help us with high-risk pregnancies!” Others send price lists from Great Britain, the Czech Republic, France and Germany. “Let the government do its thing, we’ll do ours,” wrote another. “I belong to the high-earning pole: inside. In order to help poorer women, I donate two abortions a year. ”Another offers board and lodging in Berlin:“ I welcome every woman in need! ”

On Thursday, the mostly young women bring red to the Constitutional Court in Warsaw. The “walkers: inside”, as they call themselves, in order not to be arrested as “demonstrators: inside” in Corona times, pour whole buckets of red paint onto the sidewalk. Blood red is the color of life. The lightning bolt of the “strajk kobiet” movement, which is attached to the international symbol “Attention! High voltage! ”Reminds me. In the next few days the judges have to go through this “pool of blood” on their way to and from work.

Although all Warsaw residents wear the prescribed face mask inside and try to keep their distance from the others, the police intervene shortly after 9 p.m. She wants to break up the “illegal demonstration” and calls on all participants to legitimize themselves.

The method reminds many of the time of communism. The police liked to form a cauldron, pushing people closer and closer together, then picking out individual ones to record their data or to send them to police stations on the outskirts of Warsaw. It’s hard to get back to the city center from the periphery in the middle of the night. Now – under the PiS government – this problem is topical again.

“If people are infected with Covid, it is the police and the government to blame. Without the police cauldron everyone would have stayed healthy, ”writes a user who expresses solidarity with the women. A young woman stands in front of the constitutional court and the smoke of a Bengalo fire and says: “The decision of the constitutional judge is pure wickedness!” The mini-video is clicked and distributed thousands of times. It hits the nerve of the time.