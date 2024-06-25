European socialism became unfairly famous in the last century when it spread the myth of Scandinavian countries, especially Sweden, where, it was said, the state looked after people “from cradle to coffin”. In these first decades of the new century, Pedro Sanchez’s socialist Spain certainly reformed socialist care for citizens, promoting, or better yet, imposing pro-death health policies, from abortion to euthanasia.

In recent days, despite the need for political reflection following the electoral defeat in the European elections, the Spanish government has proposed extending euthanasia to patients with mental illnesses. And in the meantime, the Constitutional Court confirmed the government’s provisions on abortion for minors, from the age of 16, without their parents knowing.

The bulletin from the Spanish Ministry of Health, the Medical Diary, published on June 7th the announcement of changes to the “Manual of Good Euthanasia Practices” to include mental illnesses. The draft of the planned change states that the “Organic Law for the Regulation of Euthanasia” (Lore), in force since 2021“does not exclude mental illness, allowing people with unbearable suffering, also due to the presence of a mental illness, to request PAM (provision of aid in dying) on ​​an equal footing with those whose suffering results from a somatic illness”.

Among these new categories of diseases or disorders that afflict people, to which the government grants and suggests the “opportunity” of euthanasia, would be people with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. We are facing the extension of eugenics to a multitude of citizens, treated like any other animal to be discarded according to the logic of cost-utility-consumption.

On the other hand, on Tuesday, June 18, the Constitutional Court confirmed changes in the law of 2023, that is, that minors, aged 16 or over, can decide to abort their child, without their parents’ permission and without even informing them. In addition to allowing minors to make this decision, it also confirmed the elimination of the three-day reflection period, the elimination of the obligation to provide complete information, which could include ultrasound examinations and alternatives to abortion and the methods used for this purpose, as well as as its risks, and confirmed the exclusion of abortion from the medical register five years after the fact.

These are all decisions that go against the value of human life and represent further attacks on the family. One of the reactions to the Constitutional Court’s decision was that of the Red Madre Foundation, which denounced openly the “scandal”, stating that “it hurts us a lot to know that, after this decision, pregnant women under 18 and over 16 are left unprotected against adults, who can hide crimes of a sexual nature, inducing or forcing these minors to abort “. The Neos Foundation decided report the Sanchez government because the Constitutional Court is “essentially an instrument in the hands of the government, at the service of its projects and interests”.

Also on the same page was the conservative party Voxwho was the first – since the law was approved by the socialist, communist and secessionist majority in power – to denounce the new law’s ultra-permissive changes to the Constitutional Court.

Against the Constitutional Court’s decision, the great College of Doctors of Madrid also joined forces, impressed by the fact that “other types of surgery on minors” cannot be carried out without parental consent, while a procedure that, in addition to producing “the death of the embryo or fetus”, it can have “side effects” in a minor. The same College guarantees that, in some cases, this can result in “serious complications, including life-threatening complications”. In Spain, a minor cannot drive a car, vote or consume alcohol, but – for the socialist government and its democratic judges – she can have an abortion…

Luca Volontebachelor in Political Sciences, was an Italian deputy from 1996 to 2013. He founded and directed the Novae Terrae Foundation for several years, coordinating, as General Secretary and in collaboration with Italian and foreign universities and research institutes, the first global investigation into family policies , human dignity and freedom of education.

©2024 La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana. Published with permission. Original in Italian: “Abortion and euthanasia, new outcome in the Spagna di Sanchez”.