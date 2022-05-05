Attacks on abortion continue in America. The Republicans of the Legislative Assembly of Louisiana have introduced a law classifying termination of pregnancy as homicidethus allowing theincrimination of women. The law, which has so far been examined by a commission with 7 votes in favor and two against, therefore appears as the most extreme of the dozen laws restricting the right to abortion approved in republican states in recent years, and which would all get green light if the Supreme Court confirms the decision, leaked to the press in recent days, to overturn the sentence that has legalized the termination of pregnancy at federal level for almost 50 years.

And supporters of the Louisiana law obviously felt galvanized by the opinion of the conservative majority of the Court published in recent days. “The Supreme Court is bound to ignore Roe v Wade,” said Bradley Pierce, director of the Foundation to Abolish Abortion, testifying before the commission along with the law’s sponsor, Danny McCormick. “We have waited 50 years for this moment,” said the Republican.

If the law is passed by the Republican House and Senate of Louisiana, it will arrive on the desk of Governor John Bell Edwards, who despite being a Democrat in the past has already supported the anti-abortion law.