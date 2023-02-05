The Constitutional Court will decide this week on abortion thirteen years after the PP presented its appeal against a law approved by the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in 2010 that, paradoxically, will soon cease to be in force. In Spain, since 1985 women have been able to terminate their pregnancy under certain circumstances, but almost 40 years later, the debate remains controversial. A few weeks ago, the vice president of Castilla y León, Juan García-Gallardo (Vox), stated that the Government of this community will make it easier for women who want to abort to listen to the heartbeat of the fetus and while, last Thursday, the Senate gave a new step to approve the new law, which will allow 16 and 17-year-old girls to abort without parental and judicial permission.

The number of abortions performed in Spain has not changed substantially since 2014. That year there were 94,796 voluntary interruptions of pregnancy (compared to 108,690 the previous year), and in that environment it has remained since then, with a slight drop in 2020 and 2021, the years of the pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In 2021, the last year with available figures, 90,189 abortions were performed. Since 2010 the number of clinics that carry out this type of intervention has also remained unchanged, 210 last year.

In Spain, 10.70 per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44 aborted in 2021, a lower figure than in 2021, when 12.12 did. By communities, Catalonia (13.42) and Madrid (11.90) present the highest rates and at the opposite extreme are the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla (1.79), Galicia (5.37) and La Rioja ( 6,17).

Although the rate of abortions in public health has grown in the last decade, more than eight out of ten abortions continue to be carried out in private health centers that have previously reached an agreement with public health.

«The conscientious objection of public health doctors means that most abortions are performed in private centers»



The conscientious objection of public doctors is the main reason to explain this great difference and, in this way, many women have to change provinces in order to have an abortion.

The vast majority of women who abort are between 20 and 29 years old and specifically, the group in which the most pregnancy interruptions occur is between 20 and 24. Under 20 years of age, 7.90 women per thousand aborted in 2021.

In the last decade, and with hardly any changes, 90% of abortions have been performed at the request of the woman; approximately 5% are carried out due to the serious risk to the life or health of the pregnant woman; 3% due to the risk of serious anomalies in the fetus; 0.29% due to fetal anomalies incompatible with life or extremely serious and incurable disease, and 0.03% due to other reasons.

95% of abortions in Spain take place up to the 14th week of pregnancy, the period in which it is free. Between weeks 14 and 22 (5%), abortion is allowed after medical diagnosis that justifies it, such as malformations in the fetus or serious illness of the pregnant woman. Beyond the 22nd week, termination of pregnancy is only possible if there are fetal abnormalities incompatible with life or the detection of an extremely serious and incurable fetal disease. In this phase, in 2021, only 0.16% of abortions were performed.