One day after President Alberto Fernandez promulgated the Voluntary Interruption of the Pregnant, the celestial ones fought back. A deputy from Together for Change presented a project to repeal the law, while the former candidate for president by an ultra-nationalist force, Juan José Gómez Centurión, sued the State for “unconstitutionality “.

The San Luis legislator Marcelo orrego An initiative with only one article -which establishes the repeal of the legalization of abortion- but 17 pages of foundation entered the Chamber of Deputies.

The initiative also bears the signatures of PRO deputies Gustavo Hein, Dina Rezinovsky, Juan Aicega, Francisco Sánchez, Domingo Amaya, David Schlereth, Soher El Sukaria and Osmar Monaldi.

“Constitutional rights and guarantees are being trampleds, intending to reverse the original pyramidal scale of the norms, where a law is intended to oppose established constitutional guarantees, in addition to the international Covenants and Treaties to which the Argentine Republic has adhered with constitutional rank “, Orrego affirmed and added:”The basic and essential right of all children, which is the exercise of their right to life, must be protected and protected.“.

In parallel, the former official of the Cambiemos government, Juan José Gómez Centurión, who formed his own party – “Nos” – appealed to the courts and filed a lawsuit against the State for “unconstitutionality.”

“We will defend life to the last consequences as mandated by our charter and next year in Congress we will repeal the law, “he said.

The presentation made before the Buenos Aires Justice points against the State and is based on the principle of unconstitutionality. “The law regulates in open contradiction with the constitutional plexus the voluntary interruption of pregnancy at the free and consensual request of the pregnant woman and post-abortion care on pretext international commitments assumed by the Argentine State to adapt domestic legislation to international standards in matters of public health, women’s human rights and identity of gender, and invoking the purpose of contributing to the reduction of preventable morbidity and mortality of women, “says the text.

We have just filed a lawsuit against the Executive Branch after the enactment of the unconstitutional law to legalize abortion. We are going to defend life to the last consequences as mandated by our charter and next year in Congress we will repeal the law. pic.twitter.com/CdFaPlYJ4T – Juan José Gómez Centurión (@juanjomalvinas) January 15, 2021

In turn, Centurión launched a meeting of digital signatures for Congress to discuss a project of its space based on the “early adoption”, that is, prenatal babies.

“The State proposes as a solution to unwanted pregnancies the death penalty for the baby, innocent and defenseless victim. This is not only immoral but also illegal. As citizens we have the right to present popular initiatives to Congress. In that sense, we have a proposal that surpasses the ILE protocol and we want to take it to Congress: let’s transform abortion into early adoption, “reads the petition.

They are looking to get 500 thousand signatures. So far, they have not exceeded 100,000.

