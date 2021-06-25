Marvel Studios releases don’t stop. After causing a sensation among his fans with the UCM’s television debut with WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and now Loki, the company presented a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.

The film, which will hit theaters in September this year, will introduce us to a new hero for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

New trailer for Shang-Chi

Appearance of Abomination in Shang-Chi

The latest trailer for Shang-Chi has a key moment, which has led fans to get excited by the presence of a character hailing from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

In an action scene, Abomination (Abomination), one of the first villains of the MCU, makes his entrance to the film starring Simu Liu.

But he is not the only one to be part of the film. Right at the end of the trailer, Awkwafina’s character Katy tells Shang-Chi that he “can defeat enemies.” Seconds later, in a fighting arena we see who would be Wong, a master of the mystical arts previously seen in Doctor Strange.

Shang-Chi release date

If there are no further delays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will premiere on September 3, 2021, and will join Black Widow in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is the first production to distance itself from its predecessors, introducing new characters and a distinctive style.