A new critical edition of Adolf Hitler’s book Mein kampf (My Struggle) was published this week in France, at the end of a decade-long project on the work of the Nazi dictator, “abominably misspelled”, according to the publisher.

The first French edition of the book in which Hitler exposes his anti-Semitic and racist ideology dates from 1934.

Hitler wrote the play in prison, between 1924 and 1925, when he was head of the German Nazi party and before winning the elections in 1933.

The manifesto of the man who led a genocide against the Jews and unleashed World War II is, according to critics, difficult and heavy to read.

The publishing house Fayard entrusted the text to the renowned translator Olivier Mannoni.

The result is a 1,000-page book titled Historiciser le mal, une édition critique de Mein Kampf (Give a historical context to evil, a critical edition of Mein Kampf).

One third of the volume corresponds to the original text and two thirds to criticism.

Translating the book meant unraveling a text “abominably badly written”, according to Mannoni, who confronted each sentence with other specialists of Nazism.

Mannoni further claimed to have kept the text “in its original state: overloaded, confusing, repetitive and sometimes obsessive. “

“We have tried to transpose, not to translate,” explained Christian Ingrao, historian and member of the committee of experts who collaborated in the work.



“Mein Kampf”, the book of Adolf Hitler. AP Photo

Ingrao explained that for five years “every sentence was revised” of Mannoni’s first text.

The price of the work is high: 100 euros (more than 120 dollars).

“Obviously, we don’t want it to be a lucrative publication,” Fayard said.

All the proceeds from the sales will go to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, in charge of the historical preservation of the concentration camp, according to the publisher.

