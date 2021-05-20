On May 20, but in 1616, in Buenos Aires a party was disseminated with a decree that strictly prohibited drinking mate or possession of yerba. The order came from the governor of the Río de la Plata and Paraguay, Hernando Arias de Saavedra, known as Hernandarias. Whoever broke the law would receive a fine if he was Spanish or, if he was an aborigine, he would be punished with a hundred lashes.

Hernandarias was thus fulfilling a higher order, coming from of the King of Spain, Felipe III “El Piadoso”, who sent a letter saying that he prohibited that “abominable” custom to drink mate, that the inhabitants of the Río de la Plata had been infected by the natives.

That of Felipe III, who reigned in Spain between 1598 and 1621, was the reaction to an accusation that came to him after a long boat trip across the ocean. Hernandarias’ predecessor, Diego Marín de Negrón, had written to him in 1610 to warn him about this “abominable and dirty vice which is to drink the herb a few times a day with a large quantity of hot water “.

The custom was typical of the Guarani, who carried small bags with toasted and crushed yerba leaves. They used them to prepare the infusion, which they drank from a pumpkin, or chewed them. Many Spaniards also adopted the habit.

The aborigines drank mate using gourds as containers. Stock Photo

In his letter, Marín de Negrón affirms to the king: “Take mate makes men lazy, which is the total ruin of the earth. “And he regrets that since vice is” so great, I fear that it will not be able to be removed if God does not do it. “

The Church also questioned mate, which was even denounced before the Tribunal of the Holy Inquisition of Lima. It is that the herb was used in their rituals by the shamans.

In those days, it was believed that the authority of kings came from God. And King Felipe III was issued on the matter in a letter that also took years to reach its destination and had its effect in 1616.

The cultivation, possession and consumption of yerba mate was prohibited on May 20, 1616.

By then, Marín de Negrón was dead. His fight against a gang of smugglers and slave traders entrenched in power had become awkward. Y they poisoned him.

By the time the royal order arrived, the governor was Hernandarias, who decreed: “That no one from now on should go or send Indians to have grass anywhere where there is, or bring it, or try or contract under pain of loss, that must be burned in the public square”.

The cultivation, sale and consumption of yerba mate was prohibited. All that was in the city was kidnapped and burned in the Plaza Mayor or thrown into the river.

The habit of drinking mate is so ingrained that the ban failed.

But not a “divine order” could against this custom, which is part of the DNA of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Mate in times of social distance



405 years have passed since that ban and not even the coronavirus pandemic managed to break the habit of drinking mate. Although yes forced to make some changes to the ritual, because for health reasons it is no longer possible to share it.

Now, mate should not pass from hand to hand. It must be taken alone, with a container and a bulb for personal and exclusive use, which must be sanitized before and after each use.

In times of pandemic and social distance, mate can no longer be shared.

Nothing of the same mate with several bulbs. Nor is it convenient to pass a thermos from hand to hand.

Violating these rules can lead to a chain of Covid infections.

But mate is far from being prohibited. It’s more, has antioxidants and is a source of vitamins and minerals

With changes, yes, but the rite of drinking mate is still in force and Nobody considers it a “vice” anymore.

