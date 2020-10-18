As every autumn, the time will also be changed in 2020. But how long should it be like this? The EU actually wanted to abolish the pointer changeover.

At night from October 24th to 25th the clocks are switched from summer to winter time.

the clocks are switched from summer to winter time. At 3:00 a.m., the hands are turned back to 2:00 a.m.

The EU wanted to completely abolish the time change. So when is our biorhythm no longer disturbed?

In spring and autumn the Clocks changed, from winter to summer time and back again. In the Corona year 2020, winter time begins on October 25th. In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the clocks jump back to 2:00 a.m. at 3:00 a.m. So the night becomes an hour longer. The Time change As a result, it is light earlier in the morning – but it also gets dark earlier in the evening.

Time change in autumn 2020: Saturday, October 25th, is the date this year

In summer 2018 the European Union citizens have the choice of abolishing the clock change. 4.6 million people from all 28 Member States took part in a survey. The result: 84 percent of those questioned were in favor of abolishing the time change. Most preferred summer time to winter time.

In March 2019, the European Parliament then decided that Time change from 2021 to abolish. However, each member state should decide for itself whether it wants to keep summer or winter time.

“The members of the European Parliament sent a clear signal today, “said Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc in spring 2019.” You want to abolish the time change from 2021 onwards. This will have a direct impact on everyone living in the EU and make their lives easier. I understand the importance of a coordinated approach by the individual member states in the final choice of standard time and I look forward to discussing this topic at the June Transport Council. “

When will the time change be abolished in Germany?

So far the EU However, no further plans have been published yet, so it is not foreseeable whether the time change will really be abolished in 2021. After all, by then the countries would have to determine what time they want to keep, long evenings in summer or earlier sunrises in winter.

