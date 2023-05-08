We go back to talking about iniquity fee on sport carsor the much hated super bubble. Already in the past many political forces had proposed the abolition of this tax which since 2012 has practically eliminated the sports car market in Italy. The Meloni government inside the new one Tax reform could cancel the supermark, together with other micro-taxes which affect the Italians.

The Super Stamp

The super bubble was initially introduced by Berlusconi government for vehicles with powers higher than 225 kWbut later the Monti government in 2012 brought the threshold to the present 185 kW (20 euros for each additional kW).

Abolition of super stamp

The Meloni government inside the Tax reform is seriously thinking about eliminating a series of micro-taxes, including the super stamp. Already in the past in the past Legislatures the Senator of the Brothers of Italy Andrea de Bertoldi several times he had proposed amendments which contained the abolition of the super stamp. Now that Fratelli d’Italia is at the helm of the country, the hated tax on sports cars can be cancelled.

In the tax reform of the Meloni government there is the abolition of the super stamp

When compared to the stampwhich is collected locally, the super stamp is instead destined for the state coffers which between 2012 and 2019 collected almost 903 million euros from this tax, or about 113 million on average per year.

This tax, which has only caused damage to the car market, is in fact part of the so-called category “micro tributes”i.e. taxes that contribute less than the total 0.1% of tax revenue. In fact, together with the superbollo, other micro-tributes could be cancelled, such as the one on the “entertainment” best known as “tax on billiard tables” and the one on graduation and on University exams. From the abolition of micro-tributes, the Treasury would lose in total 152 million eurosa sustainable effort for state coffers which at the same time could help to revive entire sectors.

Why is there super vignette on sports cars in Italy?

But why is there a Superbollo in Italy? This tax (yet another) forces sports car owners to pay 20 euros for each kW of greater power than 185 kW. A nice salty bill that adds to the car tax, among the most expensive in all of Europe.

After the fall of Berlusconi government, the technical one led by Monti turned the tables raising the tax to the current ones 20 euro, which starting from 1 January 2012 had to be paid for exceeding 185 kW of power. The super stamp should have carried more than 150 million eurosbut the collapse in registrations resulted in an overall loss of around 140 million euros and job losses.

In 2014, Elaborare collected over 5,000 signatures to abolish the super stamp

The magazine ELABORATE in 2014 had collected over 5,000 signatures, with a online petition against the super stamp, delivered to the IX Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and subsequently also the Minister Maurizio Lupi had tried to put an end to this dishonest tax with a DDL.

Superbollo, when will it be abolished?

The fiscal delegation, with the abolition of super-stamp and micro-taxes, is under discussion in the Chamber. Could be approved beforesummer 2023. Then the implementation phase will start

The super stamp, despite the bad results produced so far, has been an income to which the State accounting he didn’t want to give up. On balance this was asafe entrywhile the negative effects from VAT and declining sports car sales are just theoretical.

The super stamp is a prime example of how far Italian politics can be from reality. The possible abolition would therefore represent a common sense acteven if the supporters of the electric mobility at any cost they would turn up their noses.

If the super stamp was abolished it would also be a signal for the recovery of the sports and luxury car sector.

In Italy, the Mercedes-AMG GT R pays more than 7,000 euros in super tax compared to 500 euros in Germany

The first Conte government to discourage the purchase of large-engined cars, it has also introduced theEcotaxgiving another blow to a sector in crisis and overwhelmed by competition from other European states (see Germany), where sports cars are not a nuisance but one resource that generates revenue and above all jobs.

For example the Mercedes-AMG GT R motorized with the 4 thousand 585 bhp biturbos in Germany pay less than 500 Euroswhile in Italy it comes to pay 7,000 euros (5,000 Euros of superbollo only plus the €1,694 stamp duty).

Action should be taken at the European level to level the car tax uniformly within the member nations. Meanwhile, the possible abolition of the super stamp would be a step towards normality and common sense.

