The process for the suppression of the super stamp restarted with the filing, on 26 May 2023, of the first amendment to the tax delegation law in the Finance Committee of the Chamber containing the request for abolition of the super stampthe iniquitous fee on cars with more than 185 kW of power on proposal ofRiccardo Augusto Marchetti. The abolition proposal is back in progress to eliminate this tax which has practically eliminated the market for the best performing cars. The Meloni government inside the fiscal delegation law removed the first steps to permanently cancel the supermark, together with other micro-taxes which affect the Italians.

In the tax reform of the Meloni government there is the abolition of the super stamp in 2023

Super stamp abolition, what is the timing? [aggiornamento]

The tax proxy, containing theabolition of the super stamp and micro-taxes, was debated in the House on Friday May 26, 2023 at 12.00 (amendment to the tax delegation law) and clearly contains the indications that the Government will subsequently implement in the various phases.

Subsequently the VI Finance Commission of the Chamber, with the vote of 28 June, has approved the text by changing it in the aspect concerning the financial coverage as with the Fiscal Delegation no tax can be eliminated.

With the votes of June 28, the green light was given to the amendment to continue the activities that will lead to the elimination of this anachronistic tax without greater burdens for the public accounts.

The goal of the political majority is to succeed in the enterprise and definitively eliminate this useless, crazy and harmful tax with the confirmation of the Hon. Riccardo Augusto Marchetti of the necessary timing already envisaged by 2024 in the recent interview with inclusion in the Finance Law which will be discussed by the end of 2023 for the year 2024.

There are currently 3 roads started, the Tax Delegation in progress, discussion and open debate of the Bill of the Hon. Marchetti (hinted in the Transport Commission) and third street re-presentation of the amendment on the Finance Law.

Attention, someone has mistakenly written of “super stamp for diesel cars” fielding the heat engine powered by diesel without any feedback from the activities and proposals in progress.

The proposal for the abolition of the super stamp

The bill for the repeal of the super stamp was presented by theRiccardo Augusto Marchetti together with the ladies Hon. Elena Maccanti, Andrea Dara, Domenico Furgiuele, Erik Umberto Pretto, Hon. Gianangelo Bof, Hon. Anastasio Carra’, Honorable Laura Cavandoli, Hon. Attilio Pierro, Rebecca Frassini. This is the full text of the bill with the related introductory illustration: “Repeal of paragraph 21 of article 23 of decree-law 6 July 2011, n. 98, converted, with amendments, by law 15 July 2011, n. 111, concerning the additional tax on the vehicle tax for cars and motor vehicles intended for the mixed transport of people and things, with a power exceeding 185 kilowatts” (760)”

CONSIDERATIONS

ABOLITION OF THE SUPER STAMP

Ladies and Gentlemen! – The present law proposal aims to abolish the increase in vehicle tax for cars and motor vehicles intended for the mixed transport of people and things with a power exceeding 252 horsepower (CV), the so-called «super stamp». Introduced by decree-law 6 July 2011, n. 98, converted, with amendments, by law 15 July 2011, n. 111, it provided for avehicle tax surtax, equal to 10 euros for each kilowatt of vehicle power exceeding 225 kilowatts. Starting from 2012, as a result of the subsequent amendment made by the decree-law of 6 December 2011, n. 201, converted, with amendments, by law 6 December 2011, n. 201, this surtax is increased to 20 euros for each kilowatt of vehicle power exceeding 185 kilowatts.

According to the estimates made when the measure was introduced, this increase should have generated revenue for over 160 million eurosbut – concretely – in the same year 2012 it only resulted in losses for the State in terms of lower revenue both for the purposes of value added tax (-93 million euros) and for the purposes of stamp duty on the car (-13 million euros), to which are added further losses, amounting to just over 30 million eurospaid by the regions and provinces, without considering the damage, which is difficult to quantify, to the entire national automotive sector, from car manufacturers to related industries, to interior craftsmen and to companies that produce components, including employees.

Indeed, Italy is the land of engines where cars of the greatest value are made which, due to the super road tax, have recorded a significant drop in sales or registration through leasing companies in foreign countries, causing significant damage to the treasury and to the regions. Furthermore, there are vehicle models with a much lower commercial value than the increase required by the State for the application of the super vignette.

All of this also leads to a drop in the value of these vehicles, which considerably compromises the second-hand market and discourages the purchase of new ones. To counter this negative trend which has affected the automotive sector and consequently also the treasury, this bill provides for therepeal, starting from the year 2023, of the aforementioned provisions which introduced unnecessary and harmful surcharges. To compensate for any lower revenue deriving from the repeal of the super stamp, paragraph 2 of the single article that makes up this bill provides for a provision for financial coverage, equal to 15 million euros per year starting from 2023, which – in the proposer’s opinion – it could even turn out to be unnecessary.

In fact, the abolition of the super stamp could generate not less revenue, but more revenue for the public finance deriving from an increase in registrations; to this end, they are expected to contribute to the achievement of public finance objectives.

PROPOSAL OF LAW ABOLITION OF SUPER STAMP

Article 1.

1. Paragraph 21 of article 23 of the decree-law of 6 July 2011, n. 98, converted, with amendments, by law 15 July 2011, n. 111, is repealed.

2. The charges deriving from the implementation of this law, valued at 15 million euros per year starting from the year 2023, are provided for by means of a corresponding reduction of the Fund referred to in article 1, paragraph 200, of the law of 23 December 2014, n. . 190.

3. The Ministry of the Economy and Finance is authorized to make the necessary budget changes with its own decrees.

the Hon. Riccardo Augusto Marchetti at the forefront for the abolition of the super stamp

The Meloni government inside the Tax reform thanks to this intervention it also eliminates a whole series of micro-taxes, in addition to the super stamp. Already in the past, in the past legislatures also the Senator of the Brothers of Italy Andrea de Bertoldi several times he had proposed an amendment which contained the abolition of the super stamp and had strongly activated to oppose this tax.

While the stamp is collected by the regions, the super stamp is instead destined for the state coffers which between 2012 and 2019 brought about 900 million euros, or about 113 million average per year but with significant other losses to contemplate.

Abolition of super stamp, a micro tax to be abolished

This tax, which has only caused damage to the car market, belongs to the so-called category “micro tributes”i.e. taxes that contribute less than the total 0.1% of tax revenue. Together with the superbollo, other micro-tributes could be cancelled, such as the one on the “entertainment”more known as “tax on billiard tables”as well as the graduate and tuition fees University exams. From the abolition of micro-tributes, the Treasury would lose in total 152 million eurosa sustainable effort for state coffers which at the same time could help to revive entire sectors.

