Abolish the protected market, a discussion that goes beyond the right and the left. Here because

It blazes up political controversy over the end of the so-called “protected market” which would affect millions families who in this particular economic situation are particularly sensitive to the issue of energy costs. The facts are known: the government inserted and then canceled from the agenda of the Council of Ministers the rule that allowed the extension of the protected market regime for energy and gas, whose term was inherited by Meloni from Draghi and previous governments. In fact, it was Renzi’s in 2015, with Carlo Calenda Minister for Economic Development, who wanted the rule in the Competition law bill. A rule strongly supported by the EU and which is linked (Draghi government) to obtaining the fourth installment of the Pnrr. A law voted for at the time by everyone except FdI who was in opposition at the time.

READ ALSO: Protected market, Salvini furious: “Remedy the mistake. We need an extension”

The current opposition has already spoken of a “Melon tax” on Christmas and as a “holiday gift” to the Italian people. Salvini said that he had spoken with Minister Fitto and that “I hope that through dialogue we will be able to remedy a mistake that we found on the table”. Fitto, in his institutional role, is the one who must dialogue with the EU to obtain the postponement of the measure which marks the end of the market protected at prices set by a national agency, Arera, and opens up to the free market which presents some opportunities but also many pitfalls, taking as an example the liberalization of the telephony market, which however has characteristics of lower social impact.

The constant phone calls that reach citizens from improvised managers says a lot about the lack of transparency and the interest of the managers themselves in diving into the rich market. Fitto, for his part, is in an interlocutory and dialogue position on two fronts, the internal and the external one: The protected energy and gas market says “it is a serious issue on which we must discuss the merits. There are elements on which there is a debate, we will verify the ways in which we can follow this debate”.

From a strictly political point of view however it is clear that this is a measure that is not convenient to implement, even with the foreseen gradualness, right during the holidays with a public opinion that is particularly sensitive to the issue. In the background there are the European next year which however provide for a purely proportional electoral law (with a threshold of 4%) which favors competition between parties, even between those that are allies in their own country. And here the discussion concerns the competition between the League (in 2019 it took a good 34%) and the Brothers of Italy who insist on the same electorate, with the exception of some important exceptions which concern the local autonomy dear to the party led by Salvini.

FdI, on the other hand, continues the discussion of the premiership, which has always been its bulwark, and Forza Italia has recently entered this dialogue with its reform of the judiciary. Each of the three parties is very clear that the electorate will judge them next year precisely on these issues, but the discussion on the protected market is transversal and – from a certain point of view – unifying. AND Salvini is right, this time also supported by Schlein and the opposition, in wanting an extension that allows greater gradualness and above all for users to orient themselves in a sea of ​​generally unclear offers. Christmas is never a good time to increase citizens’ spending and this is a discussion that goes beyond the right and the left.

Subscribe to the newsletter

