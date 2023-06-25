As a master student of sociology, Thijs Bol worked in the sociology coffee room of the University of Amsterdam. Selling coffee and sandwiches. He talked to the teachers there, and once he was asked if he could take over a lesson two weeks later. “And I enjoyed teaching so much,” says Bol. “A motivation to get a PhD. Suppose I had another part-time job. Would I have gone on to do my PhD, become a professor?” That part-time job was probably one of the determining factors of chance in his career.

Thijs Bol (1985) lived on Texel until he was 18 and then went to study physics in Amsterdam. After a few weeks he switched to sociology, where he met his future wife. In 2013 he obtained his PhD on the question why you earn more with a university degree than without. He lives with his wife, two sons and a cat in Castricum.

It is a hobbyhorse of Bol: successful people like to reason backwards as if they achieved that success all by themselves. “But how much influence do you really have on where you end up? Success often comes from the way things just work out. You have to be aware that people who are equally good are not always equally successful.”

Bol became professor of social stratification and inequality at the UvA last month. He researches inequality in education, the labor market and science. We talk, exceptionally, about as yet unpublished research from him, because this newspaper was his inspiration for it.

Five years ago I wrote as a journalist NRC based on our own research that at all Dutch universities men were one and a half to twice as likely to obtain a doctorate cum laude than women. For cum laude to graduate your grades should be high enough but at cum laude to promote the criteria are not objectively defined. If a professor (the supervisor) considers his or her doctoral candidate’s dissertation to be cum laude worthy, that professor will propose it to the Doctorate Committee. The members (not just professors) must agree, as do two external assessors. Without objective criteria, there is plenty of room for sex discrimination.

It would be nice to include all universities, but it is complicated to get that data

There was a discussion about the article among scientists. Bol: “People wondered: is this really discrimination or are women more often awarded their doctorate in disciplines where cum laude is awarded less often? Is it the composition of the committee? You couldn’t investigate that with your data.” That data was indeed flawed. Most universities did not like to provide the data and in any case did not properly update it until after the article.

Bol repeated the study with more complete data from one major Dutch university. Of the 5,239 people who obtained their PhD between 2011 and 2021, he found, men were 1.8 times more likely to receive their doctorate cum laude than women. There was a gender difference in all fields and it was not getting smaller. The gender of the promoter did not matter, but even with the same promoter, men were more likely to receive cum laude than women. And the gap was largest when the doctoral committee consisted only of men. This was the case for 27.8 percent of the promotions. Less than 10 percent of the committees consisted of at least half women. “That remains a challenge,” says Bol. “There are few women in some fields and they are already being overburdened, they should be on every committee.”

Why did you only research one university and not all of them?

“That was complicated in terms of data. The university I researched registered the gender of the PhD candidates, supervisors and committee members, the faculty, and also names. I had to get ethical approval. I got it because you can further investigate and report this anonymously. It would be nice to include all universities, but it is complicated to get that data, you also noticed. And their systems differ: harmonizing the data is complicated. You don’t want to wait years either, the research is socially relevant.”

In Germany, cum laude is more of a negative signal. There you want summa cum laude or magna cum laude

Why don’t you mention the university you researched in your article?

“I want discussion about the big difference I found, not about the policy of this specific university. The cum laude procedure is comparable at all universities. There is no reason to believe that this one is any different from the others.”

A cum laude doctorate would involve ‘the 5 percent best’ dissertations. How can the committee members determine such a thing?

“They can’t either. That 5 percent is nonsense anyway. First, it creates an artificial scarcity that makes no sense. There may well be more excellent dissertations in a year. Second, people have to say whether a dissertation belongs to the best 5 percent without reading all 100 percent of theses. That is not possible. There may be order effects: if you’ve just awarded cum laude twice, will you raise the bar for the third? We don’t know how people make the cum laude trade-off; then you should interview them. I think we judge dissertations intuitively and subjectively, a bit like we listen to music.

“Coincidentally, about 5 percent of theses are awarded cum laude. It’s unclear why. But are those the best 5 percent? They must be excellent theses, but I think that there are also excellent theses that do not receive cum laude and that there are relatively many theses by women. As with people of color and from lower socio-economic classes. Those factors are less easy to register and therefore to investigate in this way than gender.”

What about other countries with a cum laude PhD?

“It doesn’t exist in many countries. And in Germany, for example, cum laude is more of a negative signal. There you want summa cum laude or magna cum laude. Getting your doctorate cum laude has little international significance.”

The university is very hierarchical and there are many implicit power relations

Shouldn’t we also stop doing this in the Netherlands?

“Yes, just abolish the cum laude promotion. At the very least, I hope there will be discussion: what do we want with it? In itself, selection is necessary in science, jobs and grants are scarce. But graduating cum laude is an arbitrary boundary with a complicated, non-transparent procedure. One of the most subjective judgments in science. If a supervisor wants cum laude, he can in theory put together a committee with people he thinks would be willing to cooperate. I also don’t understand why we do this from the point of view of work pressure and social safety.”

Who can it be unsafe for?

“Especially for the committee members. They sometimes depend on the supervisor, because they work in the same department, or because the supervisor will assess their grant application again later. Then it can be difficult to say: I don’t think this is cum laude. Nor is it anonymous. The university is very hierarchical and there are many implicit power relations. According to a good report from the KNAW last year, this is a breeding ground for social insecurity.”