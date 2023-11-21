SFor a long time there had been a slight grumbling and rumbling, always heard, never really loud, but dissatisfaction with the debt brake grew among politicians and experts alike. But then came the Federal Constitutional Court. As is well known, its second Senate has decided that the debt brake must be observed more strictly than the traffic light coalition would like – and now 60 billion euros are missing over the next four years for ideas that the federal government had already agreed on.

Patrick Bernau Editor responsible for economics and “value” at the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Now the country is not only arguing about where the money should come from – but also whether the debt brake should remain as it is. SPD leader Saskia Esken wants to suspend it for another two years. Green party leader Katharina Dröge wants to reform it completely. But it is questionable whether Germany could actually move forward with more debt at the moment.

In any case, the debt brake has certainly fulfilled its most important purpose: to get Germany’s public finances solid again. It was introduced in 2009. After the financial crisis and enormous rescue packages, national debt skyrocketed. In order to demonstrate to politicians, citizens and lenders that Germany would soon get its debts under control again, the federal and state governments introduced the debt brake. The most important rule: hardly take on any debt. The federal states are not allowed to take out loans at all, the federal government is only allowed to take out 0.35 percent of economic output in loans, a little more in recessions and a little less in good economic times. In the event of major crises, the federal government can sometimes have higher debts approved.

So far it worked quite well. For years, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble ensured that not only was the debt brake adhered to, but that the “black zero” remained: a budget without new debt. The economic situation was good, the gross domestic product continued to grow – so the old mountain of debt gradually lost its importance.





When the corona pandemic and the gas crisis hit, Germany had enough financial strength to throw in aid programs. “Bazooka”, “Wumms”, “Doppelwumms” – Olaf Scholz also had his predecessor to thank for the fact that he was able to choose such words. The federal government was able to get so much money that 60 billion euros remained from the corona pandemic. The federal government would now have liked to take out these loans for climate protection and subsidy programs. But the Constitutional Court banned this on Wednesday.







Exclude investments from the debt brake?

And now it starts. Everyone who has been bothered by the debt brake for a long time is speaking out, as are many new people. Hardly anyone is calling for a real abolition; most people are turning to other suggestions – either out of conviction or because of greater chances of implementation.

There is Eckhard Janeba, for example. He heads the scientific advisory board of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which works independently of the minister and recruits its members itself. The advisory board is by no means always in line with the minister, but Janeba’s willingness to reform the debt brake is growing – not least because it has been repeatedly circumvented in recent years anyway. “The deal has to be that we get back to rules-based politics,” says Janeba. He could imagine no longer counting expenses for investments towards the debt brake, but one would have to think carefully about which expenses count as investments.