The Minister of Sport at the Sport Industry Talk Conference: “It’s not a question of numbers, but rather of credibility that allows the affirmation of fair competition”

New infrastructures, to reach the European level. A system worth questioning. The Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi, speaking at the Sport Industry Talk conference, organized by RCS Academy and Corriere della Sera, places limits on the football system: “It is central, but it must be questioned. It is unthinkable that Serie A continues to be at 20 teams, the B at 20, the C at 60 with 100 professional teams. But it’s not even a question of numbers, but rather of credibility that allows the affirmation of fair competition, there are clubs that pay and risk not achieving their objectives , others who do not pay and perhaps maintain the category”.

The reforms — Abodi underlined the need to intervene on infrastructure: “I started hearing about reforms in 2010, I still remember Carlo Tavecchio’s expectation when I was president of Serie B. I appreciate the federal president’s choice to convene an Assembly for March 2024 “Serie A is a significant contributor to taxes, it is a common objective to make the machine work. We need the infrastructure, we must welcome the fans with the same decorum with which they are welcomed throughout Europe.” See also The new Benzema between a fish and vegetable diet, home training and sleep recovery

The procedures — For Abodi we need to “make the rules more effective, I have approved a rule that streamlines the procedures and makes private investments more effective”. And for the future, the Minister of Sport announces “a reform that is connected to the Melandri law on the management of audiovisual rights and system mutuality which I will associate with a rule for the improvement of infrastructure”.

