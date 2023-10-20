The Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi spoke on the San Siro issue on the Rai Radio1 program “Un giorno da pecora”, hoping for a solution that does not a priori exclude the demolition of the current facility: “San Siro has a constraint that I hope will be overcome, I hope we can find a way to connect history, the present and the future,” said Abodi. “It’s a very sensitive issue, but it’s one thing to say that there is a constraint, but for San Siro there isn’t one. I understand the reasons, another is to say that it has a symbolic value. In this case it is a bond of feelings, and I leave those to my friends in Milan.”