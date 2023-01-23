The Minister of Sport: “We are waiting for the reasons to understand if we are dealing with the practices of a single club or a more general system. But for that you have to wait. The important thing is that it doesn’t become a derby between fans”

Wait, to then understand, explain, eventually change. Andrea Abodi cannot address the issue of the shock sentence of minus 15 to Juve on the merits. He would betray his role as Minister of Sport. However, he can feel “a political responsibility” upon him. There is a need that must be satisfied, is his reasoning, “because explaining is as important as deciding. But for this we have to wait for the reasons. Now the question is whether a certain type of practice was the exclusive prerogative of a company or whether there is a more widespread complex “system”. Motivations will have to answer this dilemma, of course. But the important thing will be to be able to explain why “everything doesn’t become a matter of cheering, a kind of derby where the teams become opposed. Then I understand that the fans live it like this, but I hope that the decision taken can be explained. Whoever has the responsibility explains why this decision and not others “. See also Spezia-Roma: the arrival of the eaglets at the "Picco" stadium

Transparency — However, the minister says he feels the need to “increase the second of the duty to assume the responsibility that derives from my responsibility by making decisions naturally with respect for autonomy. It is probable that I will have to propose an intervention for the improvement of the transparency, the efficiency of sports justice and of the management models of professional sport”.

Decree and stadiums — And speaking of decisions, Abodi explains that hard work is being done to arrive at preparing the expected legislative interventions, from the right to bet to the end of the sponsorship ban for betting companies. “Here the question widens so much, it is difficult to carry on a single element. It is difficult to say whether the theme of competitiveness or that of strictly topical events is more urgent. We’ll need a few more days.” Will it be a decree law? “It could be even more measures. The decree is an instrument, there is also the bill which, for the most significant matters, would allow for a more in-depth parliamentary debate”. However, there is no time to lose in the stadiums. “We are moving, both on stadiums as such and as stadiums for the candidacy for the 2032 European Championship. See also Abodi: "I support Lazio and respect Lotito. He respects me a little less...". Then he talks about his illness

Beautiful and ugly — Abodi spoke in San Basilio, a district in the south-eastern suburbs of Rome, inaugurating the gymnasium of legality wrested from the clans of drug dealing also thanks to the enthralling strength of the parish priest, Don Antonio Coluccia. With them were the interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, the police chief Lamberto Giannini, the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and the president of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli, who explained the methods of the space regeneration intervention which will be used by the inhabitants of the neighborhood also with the help of technicians and instructors of the Fiamme Oro. A “boxing school” will be born and it is no coincidence that the Olympic champion Roberto Cammarelle, gold medalist in Beijing 2008, was also at the inauguration. Piantedosi also spoke of the Paganese-Casertana incidents. Repeating the concept of “maximum precaution”. Therefore, “the sanctions will be appropriate to the seriousness of these episodes, which demonstrate a way of experiencing sport in a different way from what we imagine”. See also Serie A, we restart from the triumph in Milan: another head to head with Virtus?

January 23, 2023 (change January 23, 2023 | 18:25)

