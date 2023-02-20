While waiting for Juventus to present the appeal to the Coni guarantee college against the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal which punished the club with 15 penalty points exactly one month ago, the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi returns to talk about the very delicate Juventus case: “We need to take into account a word that is often overlooked, namely respect: respect for the sentences, for the assessments that will have to be made, respect for the independence of the judges, respect for those who pay for everything and maybe don’t buy a player and therefore maybe see his league goals biased for a healthy choice”.

Clear words that have their weight especially after the various events related to the judges involved in both the sporting and criminal fields: “I, as Minister of Sport – he says during the visit to the Viola Park construction site in Bagno a Ripoli (Florence) – am waiting. Here beyond one or two clubs there is a system that must question itself on how to pursue fair play, but also correct competition that includes the principles and jobs for which we are a system with autonomy.Football enjoys some autonomy for which it also responds to some principles of sporting loyalty and fairness that have probably been neglected in the past. I would like the supremacy of these values ​​to return. There will be a turning point and beyond what will be the decision from tomorrow I hope it changes.”