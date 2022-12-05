The Minister of Sport: “Let’s avoid justice, but we need to know quickly what happened and make decisions to give credibility to the system”

Sport Minister Andrea Abodi also spoke on the investigation involving Juve. And he did it by asking for clarity and cleanliness. There are already too many shadows that “I’ve had to face since I’ve represented the Italians”, he says as he spoke at the presentation of the FIGC Sports Justice Code today at Coni. The list is long, from “a curve that distances families” to the case of the gymnasts, from what involved “a fundamental category such as referees in which one is guilty even if only for not having understood the fact”.

The Juventus case — Then he comes to the case that is making football tremble: “Juventus probably won’t be left alone. We need to clean up avoiding justicialism. We need to know quickly what happened and make decisions to give credibility to the system in the name of fair competition and this has not happened in recent years”. At the end of the conference, Abodi then locked himself in a room with the president of the FIGC, Gravina: it is clear that there are many and very important issues on the table. See also Enzo Fernández appears on Barcelona's radar to replace Busquets

Malagò: “You need speed” — The president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, also followed the line of the minister: “My position is clear. We need caution in judgments. Then it is essential to clarify things and do it right, urgently”. Commenting on sports justice in general, Malagò claimed and concluded: “The main characteristic must be speed, otherwise, it is always a loser even when it issues perfect sentences. The various worlds of justice must dialogue, because when there are different sentences it does not help Respecting autonomy, one must in any case seek sharing”.

December 5, 2022

