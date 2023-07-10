“In general, I don’t like ostentation, but individual choices must be respected for how they are taken and for what they are”. Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport, thus responds to a question about Jakub Jankto. The Czech footballer recently came out by making his homosexuality public. The midfielder, who in the past wore the shirts of Udinese and Sampdoria, returns to Serie A with the Cagliari jersey. Jankto is the first top-level European footballer to come out (Video).

“Society, in general, can probably still take a few steps forward. As far as I’m concerned, he’s first of all a person and secondly he’s an athlete. I don’t make differences in characteristics that concern the sphere of personal choices. If I have to be equally sincere I don’t like ostentation in general, but individual choices must be respected for how they are taken and for what they are. I’ll stop here”, Abodi tells Radio 24.