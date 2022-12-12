The Minister of Sport also spoke on the radio about football and his passion for the Biancocelesti: “Before I was Neapolitan, then I chose my city’s team. Rome? Well, it was born after”

Andrea Abodi also had the presence on Rai Radio 1 in Un Giorno da Pecora, the program hosted by Geppi Cucciari and Giorgio Lauro: the sports minister spoke, among many topics, also about a personal story. “I can maintain proper form but I had a health stumble last year. How am I now? As those who have had an experience like mine say, I answer ‘healed for now’, so good”.

Experience — What do you mean by the expression “healed for now”? “When this phrase is said, it means that it is a stumbling block in life that belongs to the experience of many – explained Abodi – it is a daily confrontation with this subject who is unduly lodged in his own body”. He is asked if the guest has left… “For now, yes and let’s say I’m running ahead. And I hope that all those who have lived and are living an experience like mine do the same. To all of them I say come on, come on!”. See also WRC | Ogier case: here is the photo that explains what happened

Passion — Abodi, a great Lazio fan, also sang the official anthem of the biancocelesti. The minister explained how his passion for the team coached by Maurizio Sarri was born. “As a child I was a Napoli fan, because I went on vacation where the Neapolitan retreat was held. And then from the light blue I switched to the biancoceleste. Was it a complicated step? No, it came naturally to me, at a certain point I found myself being from Lazio. Maybe because it’s my hometown team.” But there is another team in the capital, Roma. “Which, however, was born 27 years later…. In any case, I’m not an anti-Roman fan, on the contrary, when there’s a derby we play against my wife, who is a Giallorossi fan. Luckily it doesn’t happen often that we lose…”. With President Lotito, however, Abodi confesses that he does not have a good relationship. “We’ve known each other for some time, we live and coexist in diversity, I respect him, and he a little less me but it’s okay anyway…”. See also Ranocchia: “Inter, the group is strong and I'm calm. Inzaghi and the Scudetto ... "

December 12, 2022 (change December 12, 2022 | 19:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Abodi #support #Lazio #respect #Lotito #respects #less… #talks #illness