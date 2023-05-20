The Minister of Sport: “Overcoming the violated harmony of the works carried out 33 years ago”. And in July, work begins on doubling the long jump platform

The question concerns the tennis center and its coveted cover, a prisoner of a long and interminable antechamber in the geography of the Foro Italico plant engineering, a “hat” awaited for years. The answer, however, extends from one roof to another, that of the Olympic stadium in Rome. Precisely him, the stadium that has just turned 70 – it happened last Wednesday – and on which the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi insisted again on the sidelines of “Champions’ lives”, the format organized by Fitp and Sport and Health which in these days of Internazionali d’Italia tennis brings champions and politicians together at the Foro Italico. Abodi first spoke of the Central by setting the timeline for coverage of the 2025 tournament. Underlining how the stadium will no longer be just for tennis, “but for sports, and indeed it can and must also host non-sporting events”. Finally there is a winner and a ranking in the international competition, now there is a time for appeals: realistically the works could start, make ten thousand spells, after the 2024 tournament. Then the minister moved to the Olimpico and here the topic is definitely new. See also Federer retires from tennis: the announcement made on social media

GREEN BEAUTY — The Olympic goal for Abodi is twofold. There is first of all the goal of an “energy community” stage. Which passes through the construction of a photovoltaic roof that can produce energy for the Foro Italico. The second, however, is architectural-landscape, the attempt to overcome the current roof, daughter of what the minister defines as “raped harmony”, the famous roof built for the Italy 90 World Cup, 14,000 square meters for a height of 14 meters which causes a sort of “rupture” in the view of the Monte Mario hill. Abodi sets a time horizon here too and plans to reach the goal through Sport and Health which manages the facility “in just over two years”, trying to limit “interference” with the Lazio and Rome seasons as much as possible. The only possibility is that of a facility, which even with reduced capacity, can continue to host matches.

WITHOUT OFFICES — The project of a new Olympic could enrich the heritage of the candidacy for the 2032 European Championship engaged in the final sprint with Turkey with UEFA which will choose on 10 October in the meeting of its executive. Abodi also hints at the dream of “a stadium without offices” all aimed at the idea of ​​a structure that can make its “beauty” available on a daily basis. Adding further and new activities to the Olympic Tour launched by Sport and Health. Ambitious projects that will naturally have to overcome various bureaucratic-administrative burdens while the Central Tennis Club already has its resources on the economic one (35 million euros), on the Olympic stadium it is hoped to be able to trigger a virtuous circuit starting from the inter-ministerial committee set up precisely with the Dpcm stadiums which looks to 2032. The offices, but here we are really running – we are talking about various federations, from swimming to cycling while tennis is now moving house – could move either to the area between the Foreign Ministry and the Lungotevere, which it is already owned by Sport e Salute, and/or in the space of the former barracks in via Guido Reni currently still looking for a definitive identity (it has hosted various exhibitions and events in recent years). But we are still speculating about this. See also Kieran Trippier: half Premier League in his footsteps

DO NOT TOUCH — On the other hand, the possibility of an Olympic stadium without an athletics track should be excluded. It would be an insult to his story and his name. All the more so when, in the calendar of Roman events, the appointment of the Rome 2024 European Championship is underlined in red, on which it is hoped there will be a promotional and organizational acceleration in a short time. In July, work will begin on the long-triple double platform in front of the Tribuna Tevere with a reduction in capacity (which, however, it is hoped will be minimal) also for football events. Work on the Stadio dei Marmi named after Pietro Mennea should also run towards this goal, starting this summer to arrive at the opening of the museum dedicated to the great blue champion just before the 2024 European Championship matches. And the hope is that sooner or later get your hands on it (not only for the track), but also on the adjacent spaces, at the Farnesina stadium, a few hundred meters from the Marmi. Moral: important months are expected for the Foro Italico and its surroundings. How will the “skyline” of the Olimpico and its brothers change in 2-3 years? See also Setterosa launches into the World Cup in Rotterdam

