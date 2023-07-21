“Team play will help us achieve our goals, and it is also what distinguishes our government. Our agenda is aimed at improving the elements that make up the phases of life through sport, so much so that we have decided to introduce the importance of sporting activity into article 33 of the Constitution”. This was stated by Andrea Abodi, Minister of Sport and Youth, speaking at the XXXVII national congress of Fmsi – Italian Sports Medicine Federation – ‘Biological age, chronological age 2.0, a healthy longevity’.

“There are two missing elements. The first is a sedentary lifestyle: the data can be interpreted, but we are among the leading OECD countries, a strange symmetry because we win and lose, we win and we are sitting on the sofa. This sedentary lifestyle also manifests itself in a territorial difference: in the South there are many more sedentary people than in the North. We are more sedentary if we only have an elementary school diploma”, said the minister who then placed the emphasis on the problem of schools.

“How come one out of two schools doesn’t have a gymnasium? Why in primary school do we only start doing physical activity in the fifth grade, for one or two hours, except for sports and health activities, which are in any case substitute activities waiting for the leap in quality to be made?” Abodi asked who then replied by saying that this is the reason why he himself works more “with the Minister of Education and Merit, because our future starts from school, and then drags on from generation to generation, also because the concept of transgenerationality passes through basic literacy, but it is a process long, and it is precisely a cultural problem”. “We work, as the president Meloni says, keeping the bar straight and we are relay runners, we have a vision and that is why we will put the federation and the whole ecosystem that revolves around the well-being of working in the best conditions. Because you are something more: there are those who have taken care of time, others the soul”, concludes the minister.