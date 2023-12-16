Andrés Manuel López Obrador looks out the window. On the other side, miles of lush jungle. Leaning between two train seats, with disheveled hair and a white guayabera, the president says: “This is how other places in the country are seen.” “Here there are jaguars, deer, peacocks, there are armadillos, macaws… of all species,” he points out proudly. He is aboard the Mayan Train, surrounded by journalists, on the trip he promised he would take five years ago. This Friday, the president inaugurated the star project of his Government, a modern but incomplete work, which has been launched with unfinished stations, depots and connections, with a convoy that barely exceeds 110 kilometers per hour and moves under the surveillance of helicopters. from army. An unfinished train is the controversial presidential instrument to lift a region out of poverty.

The trip begins at 10:30 in the morning from the newly opened Santiago de Campeche station. The president goes in the first car, sharing a table with the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, with the admiral and head of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, and with the businessman Carlos Slim. On board what has been López Obrador's obsession in recent years is a delegation of secretaries, governors, soldiers and businessmen. Nobody wants to miss the premiere.

A passenger during the first trip of the Mayan Train, on the Campeche-Cancún section.

Monica Gonzalez Islas

Layda Sansores travels in an individual seat, next to the president. A few hours before, the governor of Campeche had foreshadowed what she believes was the origin of everything. It was 2014 and López Obrador had just survived a heart attack; On February 28, he climbed to the top of one of the pyramids in the Calakmul reserve and from there he had the vision of connecting a peninsula full of jungle with a train, connected by a very delicate system of caves and cenotes. He imagined laying tracks where protected species live: “There I am sure that the legend of the Mayan Train was born, there in the middle of the jungle, there the prophecy was born.”

The road through the following points — Tenabo, Hecelchekán, Calkiní, Maxcanú, Umán — passes calmly. From the window, the bus stops look simple, with the façade finished, but with the excavators and workers still working behind. Almost 100,000 employees have participated in trying to complete this gigantic work, which when it is completed in February of next year, will cross five states and will be more than 1,550 kilometers long. The operators, still wearing helmets and vests, record the passage of the convoy. They greet smiling, it is thanks to them and their marathon days that the train moves.

The train takes 1 hour and 50 minutes to reach Teya-Mérida, already in Yucatán. About half an hour less than what it costs on a bus. The president's fans in the car celebrate it: then it does pay off. In some sections the speed of the train drops to 45 kilometers per hour, although in most of the route it is around 110. It will not go much higher in this pre-opening, the director of the Mayan Train, General Óscar Lozano, tells EL PAÍS. When it gains speed, the idea is for it to reach 160 kilometers per hour. Because no more? The Spanish high speed, for example, reaches 300. The soldier explains that the road is prepared for that speed, but not the systems, because that is not the idea, for the moment.

The promoters' idea is comfort and safety. The Mayan Train is comfortable and spacious. Its interior, in blue and green tones to “imitate the sensation of the sea”, according to the Alston company – in charge of its manufacture – is reminiscent of that of Spanish convoys. It has large windows, a tray, a plug and a good backrest. That's in the basic one, which has a cost of 1,166 pesos per ticket per trip. More than 1,800 pesos if it is premium. They are between 70 and 100 dollars in a region where more than 40% of the population is below the poverty line. At one point, a discount for nationals was announced, but it is not yet effective. The president's purpose is for it to be, “even a little bit,” below the price of the bus.

The platform of the Chichén Itzá station. Monica Gonzalez Islas

After Mérida, which is the only one of the large cities that has also inaugurated a branch line connecting the train with the center – neither the Campeche station (14 kilometers away) nor the Cancún station, 17 kilometers away, has public transport to get there. until there—, the jungle becomes denser. The ceibas appear, the Yucatecan green. In the straight section of Tixkokob and Izamal the president appears. Away from the morning protocol, López Obrador is optimistic.

—President, but the train is still missing, the accesses are not complete, the journalists say.

—Ah, no, of course, it is missing. It's a bit what happened with him [Aeropuerto Internacional] Felipe Ángeles, who said that not even the flies could stop, that there was only a lady selling tlayudas, since the AIFA is already the airport that transports the most cargo in the entire country. But they are works that take time, like everything in life. We crawl and then walk until we run.

The Mexican Government has already disbursed 400,000 million pesos in this project, according to the Ministry of Finance, almost three times more than what was expected. And there are still another 74 billion to finish next year. López Obrador estimates that the train will reach “a break-even point” within three or four years. At the moment, they expect around 6,600 people a day to use this first stage. “We have to take care of the train,” he says.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks to the media. Monica Gonzalez Islas

While the president speaks, the helicopters keep watch. There will be four of these military vehicles monitoring the operation each day. In addition to almost 3,000 members of the National Guard, inside the trains and in vans outside. “Security by land and air,” comments the president, explaining why he decided to take the project away from the National Tourism Fund and give it—as he has already done with, for example, 19 airports—to the Armed Forces. “I was thinking, so that the train is not privatized, who would take it away with more difficulty or who would defend it more: communications? Fonatur? Or the Defense”, points out the president, “everything is thought like this, it is not militarizing, it is leaving a national asset in charge of an institution that acts with discipline.”

When the president leaves, the train is passing Chichén Itzá and heading for its last leg: Valladolid, Nuevo Xcán, Leona Vicario and Cancún airport. It's raining outside, but there are dozens of neighbors who are on top of the bridges or next to the tracks standing guard to record the first journey of a train, which, according to what they have been told, is going to change their lives.

People waited for the convoy to pass by to celebrate the first journey of the Mayan Train. Monica Gonzalez Islas

