The live action adaptation of “One Piece”the best-selling manga of all times, already has a release date and official trailer, which were revealed in the TUDUM 2023event of Netflix in which all the new productions of the giant streaming platform are announced. The adventure of Monkey D. Luffy, who will be played by Iñaki Godoy, will come out on August 31. What is not yet known is how many episodes the series will have, however, rumors suggest that it will have 10 chapters.

Fans expect Netflix to make a good adaptation of the famous manga, which has 105 volumes and is the best-selling in history with more than 516 million copies worldwide, which is why it won a Guinness record as the manga. with the largest number of published copies of the same work and by a single author.