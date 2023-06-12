In the Mediterranean, the rescue ship Humanity 1 is engaged in a fierce competition with the Libyan coastguard: who is more likely to reach a refugee boat? The outcome of this struggle means life or death for the migrants – sometimes literally. Reporter Jasmijn Huisman boarded a rescue ship in Italy and was there when a report came in of a refugee boat in distress.

Also read the article by Jasmijn Huisman: ‘We are from Europe’, says the crew of the lifeboat. Loud cheering breaks out among the migrants

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].