Companies that deal with the sustainable generation of electricity from non-fossil fuels have undergone a re-evaluation in recent months. In addition to the political will to promote green energy, low interest rates are also a reason for the price gains. They enable cheap financing of projects. Investors can, however, expect stable income. The result: Existing plants and the project pipelines gain in value. By Jörg Lang

The shares of many industry representatives increased in some cases by more than 50 percent. An exception are the titles of the little-noticed Abo Invest. However, the race to catch up could now begin.

Abo Invest was founded in 2010. The company acquires and holds stakes in wind power plants across Europe. There are currently 66 plants in operation in France, Germany, Ireland and Finland. There is also a biogas plant in Saxony-Anhalt. The generation capacity was around 150 megawatts in the middle of the year. In the past, the projects were only bought by the company Abo Wind, which is also listed. But in 2019, this connection was cut at the request of the shareholders, and a new management was appointed.

Accelerate growth



Sole director Petra Leue-Bahns has ambitious plans and wants to stimulate growth. The basis for this is to be laid on October 8 at an extraordinary general meeting. The company wants to create authorized capital of EUR 24.5 million. At the same time the name is to be changed to “Clearvise”, obviously also to demonstrate the independence of Abo Wind. In addition, the administration proposes abolishing the maximum voting rights and adding management and services to the company’s purpose.

These changes could develop a pronounced dynamic. The abolition of the maximum voting right means that larger projects can also be introduced against the issue of shares. This gives project planners the chance to participate in the increase in value in the long term. The inclusion of services should also be able to improve the income and costs side of Hessen.

The company has a market value of around 93 million euros. The current net market value of the generation capacities is likely to be significantly higher. Thus the potential of the realignment is not included in the course. If investors discover the stock, which is still traded over-the-counter, the stock could quickly gain in half.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE