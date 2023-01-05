Bloomberg: abnormally warm weather in January saved Europe from an energy crisis

Abnormally warm weather in January saved European countries from an energy crisis, writes Bloomberg.

The temperature in France and Germany is currently a few degrees above normal, which helps reduce heat consumption.

In parallel with this, inclement weather will increase the production of wind energy, the authors of the publication point out. As a result, demand for heating in Europe in January will be below the average for ten years. At the same time, the agency believes that the energy crisis is far from over.

Earlier, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted an unprecedented energy crisis in Europe this winter. It is noted that countries will have to greatly reduce gas consumption in order to ensure energy security.