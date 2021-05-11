Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand in an interview with RIA News predicted the arrival of abnormal heat to the Russians.

According to him, thanks to the anticyclone, this week will be warmer than normal in the center of European Russia. As Vilfand specified, the temperature background will be from 19 to 25 degrees throughout the week in the Central Federal District.

The forecaster said that in some areas of the Northwestern Federal District at the beginning of the week, due to the peculiarities of the movement of air masses, it will be even warmer than in the center of European Russia. “This is due to the fact that in addition to anticyclonic weather, which involves warming up the underlying surface, there is also a transfer of warm air masses,” Vilfand said, adding that thanks to this process, temperatures will be 21-25 degrees Celsius.

Very strong anomalies are expected in the east of the European territory of Russia. “The anticyclone, which is being installed in the center of European Russia, will slowly move to the Urals,” he said.

Vilfand also noted that in the middle the Volga region will also be 6-8 degrees above the norm, in western Siberia – 6-8 degrees above the norm. In Bashkiria, Samara region, Orenburg region 27-32 degrees, in Perm region 27-30 degrees. It will also be warm even in Taimyr. There will be about zero degrees at night.

Earlier, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, said that “another climatic era” would come in Moscow. He noted that since Monday warmth has come to the capital, and the second half of May “will reward us with summer warmth for our suffering.”