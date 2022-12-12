In Moscow, abnormal rains have updated the record for precipitation, informed in the personal Telegram channel, the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus.

“Today, the daily record for the amount of precipitation has already been updated in Moscow. Last night alone, 17 millimeters of rain fell in the capital, which is one third of the monthly norm in December. The previous record for December 12 was set in 1960 and was 12.5 millimeters, ”wrote the forecaster and noted the possibility of updating the December maximum, which still belongs to 1981.

Due to freezing rains, the height of the snow cover decreases. According to the leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Evgeny Tishkovets, in the capital, the snowdrifts “blown away” almost twice. “If yesterday morning at the main metropolitan meteorological station, VDNKh, the height of snowdrifts was 20 centimeters, today it is 12. In the next 24 hours, the snow will continue to subside, its layer will decrease to seven centimeters,” the expert wrote.

At the same time, Tishkovets specified that light frosts would return by the middle of the week and snowfalls would begin. So, on Wednesday, the height of snowdrifts will reach 15-18 centimeters, and by the weekend – 20 centimeters.

Earlier, the flood on the streets of Moscow was caught on video. On the frames of the videos, you can see how the cars pass sections of the road where the depth of the puddles exceeds the height of the middle of the wheels.