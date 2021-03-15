Abnormal heat will come to some Russian regions. This forecast was made by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand. TASS…

According to him, the temperature will be above normal in Moscow, the Amur Region and the Khabarovsk Territory. Thermometer tables will show 5-12 degrees above normal, the forecaster explained.

So, warm weather is expected in the capital. During the day, the air temperature will be about 2-5 degrees Celsius. “Exceptionally warm” weather will be in the southeast of the country, where the air will warm up to 10-12 degrees during the day. “This is a very high temperature,” added the meteorologist.

Earlier, Vilfand promised Muscovites that over the next week the temperature will be fairly uniform: starting from Wednesday at night with a slight minus, and in the daytime around zero. “Such a gentle, calm regime,” he said.