The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that several regions of the south of European Russia will face “unbearable heat” in the coming days. TASS…

According to him, in the south of the Central Federal District in the Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh regions, forecasters predict 35-37 degrees. In the Krasnodar Territory, Adygea, up to 39 degrees is expected.

The meteorologist added that abnormally hot weather in the coming days is also expected in Sochi and Simferopol – up to 37 degrees Celsius. Such weather is associated with the anticyclonic regime, which is established in the European part of Russia.

At the same time, north winds are expected in the east of the country, which will lead to low temperatures.

“In the rest of the territory, it is either 2-4 degrees or 5-6 degrees above normal,” said Wilfand.