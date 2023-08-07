Forecaster of the Phobos Center Leus said that the peak of the heat in Moscow was passed

On August 6, the air temperature in Moscow warmed up to plus 31.4 degrees – it was probably the hottest day of the summer for the capital, declared in his Telegram channel, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus. The mark of plus 30 degrees on the eve was also overcome by all the weather stations of the Moscow region, the forecaster added.

The peak of the heat in the capital passed

The hottest day in Moscow was followed by a tropical night: the thermometers in the capital were above the level of plus 20 degrees. The night turned out to be tropical for the second time this summer – at night on July 7, the air temperature reached plus 21.8 degrees.

Moscow survived the second tropical night this summer, and it is likely not the last

Nevertheless, the peak of the heat in the capital has passed, and already on the afternoon of August 7, the air temperature will go down, Leus said. A cool night, however, is not worth waiting for – after sunset, the air will remain warm at a level of plus 20 to plus 22 degrees.

In the northern capital, at the same time, temperatures continue to rise – on the morning of August 7, St. Petersburg updated the temperature record since the beginning of summer. As the forecaster said, by 11:00 the air warmed up to plus 29.6 degrees, overcoming the previous maximum value of plus 29.3 degrees, recorded on June 22. Leus admits that by the end of August the northern capital can reach plus 30 degrees.

Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Record heat came to dozens of Russian regions

As weather forecasters expect, August will be an abnormally hot month for Russia. The temperature will be above the norm in most regions of the country, including in the central zone, the Volga region and the Urals, predicted scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand in a conversation with Izvestia. The only exceptions will be the Tver, Smolensk and Bryansk regions.

the average temperature in Russia in August will exceed the norm

The heat will be accompanied by a shortage of rainfall – many territories of the Southern, Volga and Ural federal districts, including Astrakhan, Volgograd, Samara, Saratov, Chelyabinsk, Kurgan and Tyumen regions will experience a lack of rain.

High temperatures pose health risks

During abnormal heat, you should carefully monitor your well-being, recalled in an interview with TASS cardiologist Vladimir Khoroshev. Especially high temperatures are dangerous for those who have bad habits and chronic diseases – for example, for people with nicotine addiction and endocrine diseases.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations strongly recommends avoiding overheating in the sun, wearing light-colored clothing and a hat, and drinking plenty of water.

In addition to cigarettes, the doctor advised to give up alcohol during the heat wave, as well as reduce physical activity. Khoroshev also noted that in order to improve well-being, more vegetables and fruits should be added to the menu, and red meat should be abandoned in favor of fish.

Mikhail Leus of Phobos added that high temperatures at night are more dangerous to health than daytime heat, as the human body does not get a “respite” during sleep. If you do not cool the air in the apartment at night, you may feel tired and unwell. In addition, night heat can exacerbate chronic diseases.

Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Russians should also be more careful during outdoor recreation, as due to high temperatures and dry weather in Russia, forest fires may become more frequent, said “Izvestia” in Avialesookhrana. Almost the entire territory of the country is under threat, except for the North Caucasus – the average annual fire danger indicators can be exceeded in 32 regions at once.